Cruise-In: Car club ready to host roadshow at Langley show

There will be distinctive vehicles on display along with live music, pinup girls, giveaways and more

The Roadmen Car Club Vancouver Chapter isn’t huge – membership wise – but it gets a lot of support for its roadhow at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and that keeps the car buffs coming back.

“This is year six or seven for us,” said club president Jay Peterson. “They’re really good to us.”

The club chapter has about seven member but is able to host a a day of hot rod and rockabilly fun during Cruise-In, which typically marks the end of the Roadmen’s season. After that, the vehicles tend to be put to bed for winter which is the time for working under the hood.

This year the club will have a display of cars from not only members,but also other chapters and local supporters.

“We’re a traditional hot rod club,” he explained. “We basically build them the way the guys in the ’50s and ’60s built them.”

Peterson himself will have his 1929 Dodge with its 341 De Soto hemi that he’s done a great deal of work on.

“When I go that car, the body was basically hanging on a wall,” he said.

And since the club tends to be a family affair, his son Wade has a 1930 vehicle.

“Normally we have between 20 and 30 vehicles [at Cruise-In],” Peterson explained.

The vehicles on display will be everything from hot rods to classic cars and antiques. The club likes pre-1964 vehicles as that’s the gold era of hot rodding.

“It’s all basically geared up for fun,” Peterson said.

A chapter from Washington State will be coming up to Aldergrove to take part as well in the family-oriented event.

The Roadmen can be found on Fraser Highway at 271st Street. That’s where people can enjoy rockabilly music by the band Crash Course Rebels. People can also meet the Rebel Kat pin-up girls who are often invited to have their photos taken with the various classic cars and distinctive vehicles that come to Cruise-In. The pin-up girls dress in vintage style clothing and makeup, circa the 1950s.

Peterson added that there will be giveaway, and the chapter will have T-shirts and other items for sale. Proceeds from Roadmen events are donated to the fight against cancer.

Previous story
Langley City is looking for crime prevention volunteers

Just Posted

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Langley Community Calendar: Sept. 4, 2019 edition

Watch for the community calendar in Wednesday’s print edition and the arts calendar in Fridays.

Cruise-In: Car club ready to host roadshow at Langley show

There will be distinctive vehicles on display along with live music, pinup girls, giveaways and more

Langley City is looking for crime prevention volunteers

The Know Your Neighbour campaign features volunteers knocking on doors for face-to-face talks

Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum expansion will include a partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

Most Read