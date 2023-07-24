Clockwise starting from the lower left are Marty Brown of Langley Good Times Cruise-in, Anthony Wiseman of Langley Chrysler, Bruce Pihan of Cruise-in, Riccardo Sestito of Cruise-in and Krizia Cruz from Langley Chrysler. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Cruise-In contest to win a Jeep for a year requires determination

Hand Over A Jeep event will require contestants with grit

Someone will win the use of a new Jeep Cherokee for a year, complete with insurance, thanks to a contest being run by this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In car show.

Hand Over a Jeep is now taking applications for up to 40 qualified people, each of whom will be eligible to take home a 2023 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4×4.

The contest format is an old classic – everyone puts their hand on the Jeep, and the last one to remove their hand gets to drive away with it.

“It is definitely a test of endurance and the desire to win the prize,” said Marty Brown, a director with Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

The contest begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 7, before the Cruise-In weekend. The contestants will turn up at the Langley Chrysler dealership on the Bypass to place their hands on the car, and the contest will continue, with brief breaks to stretch and use the washroom, around the clock.

“It goes until there is one person remaining,” said Brown.

If multiple people manage to make it all the way through to Saturday, the Jeep will be taken to the Cruise-In in Aldergrove, and the contest will start again.

Should more than one person make it to 11 a.m. that day, a draw will be held to determine which of the contestants gets the Jeep, said Brown.

The contest begins now with entries via email. Members of the public are asked to send a brief (1,000 words or less) explanation of why they would like to have the car and should win, to cruisintowin@gmail.com.

The package includes a one-year lease on the Jeep Cherokee, as well as insurance paid for. The entire package is valued at more than $15,000, said Brown.

Those entering have to be B.C. residents, be 19 or older, and hold a valid Class 5 driver’s license. They also need to be able to physically stand and participate for the duration of the contest.

The first 40 qualifying entries will be chosen, and the deadline for entries is Aug. 15.

