CRUISE-IN: Deals on wheels were par for the course at Langley car show swap meet

A few dozen vendors and a few hundred buyers and browsers came out for Sunday’s Cruise-In swap meet.

Aldergrove Mark Atchison walked away from the Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet Sunday with more than he bargained for. Good thing he brought his older brother, Rory, along for the day.

The pair left with two sets of wheels, but not the kind one might expect to find at a car corral and swap meet.

After years of hunting, Mark found a pair of fold-up aluminum Fushida electric bikes for he and his wife to take along on vacations.

“I think I got a great deal… I need to find some batteries, and they look really good, ” Mark said.

Hundreds of people walked out of the Cruise-In swap meet, with “treasures” in hand, said Cruise-In director Riccardo Sestito.

Starting as early as 7 a.m., before the afternoon rains hit, hundreds of buyers and browsers filled the former Aldergrove Mall parking lot. Consequently, Sestito is calling the event another success. But, that said, he does hope to expand this component of the charity Cruise-In in the future, and has a few ideas he’s working on.

 

