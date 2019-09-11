Langley Good Times Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson (left) and director Riccardo Sestito (right) bought briefs this year, as they do every year, to wear on the day of the show for good luck. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Cruise-In directors powered by a pair of underwear

Saxx underwear tradition, and superstition, carries on through the years

Seven official board members have a say in all that goes on with Langley Good Times Cruise-In – all take part in a tradition that involves newly purchased Saxx underwear.

One of them, longtime director and now-organizer Lori Watts, led dozens of volunteers at the Cruise-In on Saturday.

Cruise-In director Riccardo Sestito recalls years when the team had to drag porta potties and pick up trash late into the night, deliriously tired from the eight-hour show but still made sure the streets “were better than they found them.”

The Cruise-In sprung from a handful of Langley City merchants who wanted to revitalize the downtown core in 1997, Watts said. She was one of them.

READ MORE: Aldergrove contributes greatly to record-breaking Cruise-In

With humble beginnings of meeting in rat-infested offices and dimly lit back rooms – the team has “seen it all.”

One of the non-profit’s offices in downtown Langley happened to be above Forever Yours Lingerie, which started with Watts purchasing new underwear from Saxx, a brand known for comfy undergarments.

The rest of the team followed suit.

“It’s a yearly tradition,” Sestito explained, “for all the directors to buy Saxx underwear that we wear on the day of the show.”

If something goes wrong during the day of the Cruise-In – the directors all look around and say, “Who’s not wearing them?” Sestito chuckled.

“Even Lori has to go downtown and buy underwear,” he added.

“Yeah, it’s not going to be me who is responsible for a bad show,” Watts quipped back.

Last year, she recalled wearing a pair with a big shark design on the back.

RELATED: Langley Good Times Cruise-In people make it possible

