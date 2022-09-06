Cruise-In memories are made of these

Kyla Cowx oversees the souvenir stand that is run by volunteers and sells a variety of Langley Good Times Cruise-In keepsakes. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In charity car show is coming up. And in advance of the huge community event being held in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langley Advance Times has put together a series of stories talking about the people involved and the festivities planned. Stay tuned here, daily, for more about the upcoming Cruise-In.

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

What is a big event without something to remember it by?

Langley Good Times Cruise-In operates a popular souvenir stand each year, and this year’s will once again be surrounded by visitors who are looking for something memorable.

Kyla Cowx, who is in charge of the stand, said T-shirts are always popular. Vintage hoodies, which were sold in 2019, will be back again. These feature art from past Cruise-Ins.

There will be ball caps, posters for $2, and licence plates. These are full-sized plates with the year of the Cruise-In on them. Many regular visitors like to have a plate from each year they have attended. These often are put on a garage or shop wall.

Sales were very good at the 2021 show, which only got the word that it could proceed three days before it was scheduled, Cowx recounted. She said it was one of the highest-yielding sales of souvenirs in Cruise-In history.

Everything has been ordered and was on its way here when Cowx spoke to The Star on Aug. 15.

She is not anticipating anything will go undelivered due to supply chain challenges, which have dogged arrival of many items for businesses and individuals during the past 18 months.

“We have worked with many of our vendors (suppliers) to ensure that the items will arrive on time,” she said. “It takes a lot of advance planning.”

Sales of the souvenirs are one more way that Cruise-In raises funds to not only pay for the costs of putting on the show, but ensuring that as much money as possible is raised for a variety of charities.

That’s why purchasing a souvenir is doing more that preserving a memory – it is a contribution to local charities that have also struggled with the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, but still offer vital services to make Aldergrove and all areas of Langley better places, said Cowx.

Cruise-In is not a business. It is a community endeavour, staffed by volunteers, which in the past 25+ years has given back enormously to the community. It is also a very entertaining event, she said.

If you go to the show on Saturday, Sept. 10, take a look at the many souvenirs that will be available to remember the show by.

More information and pre-registration available on the Langley Good Times Cruise-In website.

