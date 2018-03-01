Cruise-In returns to Aldergrove Sept. 8

2018 Cruise-In will be on Saturday, Sept. 8 and the Swap Meet and Car Corral on Sunday, Sept. 9

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In Society has announced that the 2018 Cruise-In will be on Saturday, Sept. 8 and the Swap Meet and Car Corral on Sunday, Sept. 9, with both events in downtown Aldergrove.

The Langley Cruise-In is now open for pre-registration.

Simply go to the website at www.langleycruise-in.com, click on “sign up” and choose car registration.

The Cruise-In is also looking for 2018 sponsors. Contact the society at http://www.langleycruise-in.com/ if you would like to be a part of this amazing event. Sponsorship opportunites available for both the Show ’n’ Shine and the Swap Meet, coming on Sept 8-9, 2018.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In started in 1997 with a small group of merchants and business people from the City of Langley, and in 2017 re-located to Aldergrove in Langley Township.

The Cruise-In has become one of the largest mixed car shows in Canada and one of the Top 10 in North America, according to Dennis Gage of My Classic Car. The event is gaining an international reputation, drawing cars and spectators from across Canada and the United States.

For show info call 604-371-3770.

