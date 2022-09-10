Cruise-In team sends out welcome to Langley and beyond

Message from the president, on behalf of the board, ahead of the Sept. 10 charity car show

by Riccardo Sestito/Special to Langley Advance Times

With summer of 2022 winding down, we’re being greeted by the cool crisp mornings and the kids going back to school. Those are the signs of what car buffs of all ages always look forward to, yes you guessed… It’s Cruise-In.

Welcome to The Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2022!

With fresh new faces on the board (and some familiar ones too), we are excited to be part of one of North America’s largest mixed outdoor car show.

It started as a simple idea back in 1997, by some local merchants wanting to draw people to the downtown shops, at the same time raising money for local charities. With 430 registered vehicles in the beginning, it has now grown into more than to 1,800 registered vehicles.

It all starts early Saturday morning, Sept. 10 with the sound of rolling thunder and the sweet smell of high-octane fuel in the air, as the fine cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles begin to make their way to be placed in the downtown streets of Aldergrove.

While you are watching this eye-popping extravaganza, be sure to enjoy a pancake breakfast from one of the local charities.

We welcome back Jimmy Shine, from his speed shop in Orange County, Calif., to present the prestigious “Award of Excellence” to a local builder.

Feeling a bit hungry?? Stop in to the many local restaurants and coffee shops to refill your tank.

Back again, by popular demand with previous years of success, In-N-Out Burgers will once again be coming up from California to sell its famous burgers – with all net proceeds going to benefit Cruise-In local charities.

Looking for that special gift? Visit the many local shops or maybe you might find it at the Cruise-In Marketplace in the centre of Fraser Highway.

Want some good old rock and roll? Well, we have that too, with the one-and-only Steve (Elvis) Elliott on the main stage. Also situated near the main stage, you will find the Langley Good Times souvenir tent.

Plus, at both ends of the show, you will hear on stage Six Gun Romeo, ZED City, The Bombers, and The Big Shiny – all playing and keeping the music going during the event.

We must say “thank you” to our sponsors, who have given product, time, and money to help us out, and support us every day.

After it’s all said and done, we donate net proceeds raised to support four main charities: Langley Community Support Groups (Hope After Stroke); Valley Therapeutic Equestrian: and the Aldergrove and Langley Rotary Club ‘s Starfish programs.

But the giving does not end there. We have many small local charities that we also support, so say “thank you” when you talk to any of the hundred or so volunteers who put on the show. They are true heroes in our community, and we thank them all for the hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Riccardo Sestito,

President of Langley Good Times Cruise-In Society

