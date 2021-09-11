Cruise-In was brought to you by… volunteers

HUGE THANKS TO ALL: A board of volunteers organized the massive car show for charity

Kyla and Chris Cowx, Bruce Pihan, Vicki Krickemeyer, Nick Goodrick, and Riccardo Sestito are some of the volunteers who sit on the board of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. (Not able to attend the photo shoot: Wayne Patterson, Kevin Bennett and Holly Trytko) (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Meet some of the people who make the Langley Good Times Cruise-In possible.

The board includes president Riccardo Sestito, vice president Bruce Pihan, and directors Vicki Krickemeyer, Kyla Cowx, Chris Cowx, Nick Goodrick, Wayne Patterson, Kevin Bennett and Holly Trytko.

Wayne Patterson would win top marks for dedication if there was a Langley Good Times Cruise-In prize for the volunteer board member with the most get up and go.

Patterson is one of the hard-working volunteers who puts together the annual auto show for charity.

After being involved for several years, he moved to the Okanagan.

“I moved to Kelowna two years ago, and I’m still part of it,” he said. “Langley and its community was my home for 50 years. I grew up there, and it is still part of me. There are great people who give so much of there time to support Langley and the community. How could you not want to be part of it?”

That’s dedication, considering his area of responsibility. He oversees everything from making sure there’s maps available to looking after garbage, toilets, first aid, and tents, among other things.

“I will have over 35 personnel working to have items delivered, or services the day of the event,” he explained.

After entering vehicles in a couple of Cruise-Ins, he joined the board about 15 years ago.

Patterson’s first car was a ’71 Challenger, although he never got to drive it. His next project is a split-bumper Camero.

When people show up to Cruise-In, what’s the question he’s most often asked?

“Where can I park?”

• Holly Trytko doesn’t so much get a repeat question but often gets a request.

“Make sure my car is in a good spot!”

That’s because she’s the volunteer board member who organizes the parking and traffic control for the Fraser Highway road closure.

“Last year was my first official year, but it was cancelled for COVID 19. So this will be my first official active Cruise-In. I have been involved for four years,” she said.

Trytko’s first car was a 1988 Plymouth Horizon but if she had her druthers, she’s be cruising around in a 1960s Bronco.

The car buff enjoys being part of the huge auto show.

“It’s rewarding to be apart of such a fun event for the community,” Trytko said. “There aren’t too many free activities anymore where people can just show up and not have to pay a gate fee or pre-purchase tickets. It’s a great feeling to be able to give back to my community.”

• Nick Goodrick remembers his first car was a 1972 Pontiac.

“I have always had a huge interest in muscle cars, and am currently building a truck project that I am hoping to be able to bring to the show next year,” Goodrick said.

When he’s not working on his vehicles, he’s another volunteer board member for Cruise-In, responsible for not only ordering the merchandise but also organizing the barricades and volunteers for parking, along with vice-president Bruce Pihan. He’s around for show set up and tear down, as well as cleaning up. He credits his wife, Heather, and four kids – along with friends – for all their help with various duties.

“I start all over again the next day, set up of the swap meet and clean up after all is done,” Goodrick added.

He’s been going to Cruise-In since 2011 and has been on the board for five years, enjoying being part of one of the community’s biggest events.

“We have had a lot of fun and met a lot of great folks over the years, working hard to provide an amazing atmosphere for the spectators and car community,” Goodrick said.

• Chris and Kyla Cowx are a package deal, and turn their hand to anything that needs doing.

“Kyla and I help out by looking after various individual tasks but we also share the many other duties with the other directors,” Chris said. “There is lots to do and plan before the event, and everyone has to help out and do whatever it takes.”

Kyla was involved as a volunteer first and Chris helped out behind the scenes. They both joined the board around 2017.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Chris said when asked what keeps them motivated.” It is something that we can do together, and the charities need the funding. We reach a point before noon where there really isn’t much more we can do to make the show better on show day. Everything is running smoothly, and we can relax for a short time before the take down and cleanup. That is when we can check out a few cars and chat with friends.”

He noted they have a lot of the same volunteers year after year, which Chris said makes it nice.

They love cars but have never owned a classic car, muscle car nor street rod. Their baby is a Jeep, “and it is pretty fun, too,” he said.

When they are on scene during the event, what does the public want to know?

“The most asked question has got to be about In-N-Out Burger. Registration inquiries and group parking in the show are a close second,” Chris said.

.

Car Shows