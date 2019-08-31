Cruise on foot through the Cruise-In marketplace

For the first time ever, vendors will be set up on the centre of the street down Fraser Highway

The marketplace at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In features food, car parts, and sponsors all set-up down Fraser Highway. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Thousands come for the cars at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, but many stay for the ever-growing and changing Market Place.

The special section of the Cruise-In has noticeably expanded over the years, beginning with a few souvenir tables and sponsor booths – more recently, car parts, polishers, and waxes have been bought and sold.

Now, one of the cornerstones of Cruise-In will finally be at the front and centre of all the action, leading guests from the line-up of hot rods and classic cruisers to live music acts performing stages.

Yes, the Market Place will no longer be it’s own side-attraction set off to the side; this year, for the first time ever, all of the vendors, sponsors, and booths will run along the centre of the street.

Lining Fraser Highway, just east of 264 Street where all the action kicks off, organizer Frank Naaykens says the centre lane setup is a perfect spot to hold it.

“The Market Place has always been a fixture and been there since before I’ve been around,” Naaykens explained. “It’s just grown with the Cruise-In and now it will be at the centre turning lane where everyone will be moving through.”

Naaykens looks after the Cruise-In sponsors and digs around all year to find a variety different ones. He said 35 sponsors have joined the roster this year – each one will have a booth in the Market Place.

“New this year will be American Racing Equipment who will have mag wheels on display. Harley Davidson will be there… Super Steve’s Tire… It’s usually people associated with the industry and we are about supporting local,” Naaykens said.

The majority of partaking businesses are Langley and Aldergrove local. Despite being a car show with a fairly overarching theme, Naaykens also said people can expect to find some new faces and “one-off’s” too.

“We have a guy coming called The Leak-Pro, a local engine leak fixer, which we’ve never heard of before – so it’s good to get new faces,” Naaykens added. “Otter Co-op in another huge sponsor and McDonald Realty will also have a tent.”

For those looking for souvenirs, there will be several allotted booths with Good Times Cruise-In merchandise like T-shirts and tin trinkets. But Naaykens warned that the Market Place is certainly not a home and garden show – artisans and crafters will not be present.

Beyond the legendary In & Out Burger booth and a Rotary-run barbecue, food and drinks will be also be left to the restaurants.

“A lot of people ask for a beer gardens, but it’s never been part of Cruise-in. We don’t want that association because beer and cars don’t mix,” Naaykens explained.

And while the goal of the Market Place is to get folks familiar with Cruise-In sponsors and provide them with that extra slice of entertainment, everything raised at the annual car show is for charity.

“The Market Place is a generator of funds,” Naaykens said.

Each vendor pays for their space which all will be donated to local charities, along with various raffles and additional contents going on within many of the booths.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In Market Place is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

