LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson with one of the kissing booth volunteers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Cupcake Day comes with sweet kisses from Langley puppies

The LAPS shelter is hosting a “Puppy Kissing Booth” to raise funds on Feb. 25.

Adorable puppies will be in a kissing booth later this month as part of the annual Cupcake Day fundraiser for Langley’s animal shelter.

On Feb. 25, people around Langley, and in other communities across Canada, will bake and sell cupcakes for donations to their local animal rescues and shelters.

Last year, it raised about $10,000 for the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), said executive director Jayne Nelson.

This year, she’s hoping the fourth annual event will be the biggest ever, and will reach $15,000 in donations.

We’re going to have lots of cupcakes, and adorable puppies, here at the shelter,” said Nelson. “You’ll be able to make a donation, and get some really adorable puppy kisses.”

A puppy kissing booth has been built, and the occupants of the booth on Feb. 25 will be a litter of collie-mix pups dubbed the Riverdale litter.

The shelter often themes their names for litters or groups of animals, and this litter has names based on the popular teen soap Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics characters.

Archie, Betty, Veronica, Blossom, Jellybean, and Jughead were recently born at LAPS, and are still with their mom right now.

Puppy kisses will be by suggested donation.

The pups will be helping raise money for a variety of programs that run every year at LAPS Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

For years, the shelter has been fundraising to create a new isolation and intake facility for cats in particular, a dream that was fulfilled in 2018.

Now there are plenty of operational costs that could use a few extra dollars, including veterinary care. Vet bills are the second biggest cost for LAPS, said Nelson.

“Many of the animals that come to us are in need of health care,” she said.

LAPS supports mainly cats and dogs, sheltering and adopting them. Like most Lower Mainland shelters, it has a no-kill policy.

There are a number of local businesses, including veterinarians and pet supply stores, that are hosting Cupcake Day events to benefit LAPS.

But Nelson said the biggest support for the effort is a host of small, local events held by Langley residents.

LAPS has a page on its website where people can register to sign up to host their own event on National Cupcake Day.

READ MORE: Langley cat centre opens just in time for kitten season

 

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

Just Posted

Cupcake Day comes with sweet kisses from Langley puppies

The LAPS shelter is hosting a “Puppy Kissing Booth” to raise funds on Feb. 25.

Aldergrove librarian creates Anti-Valentine’s day wall

Katie Canes created the display in hopes of cultivating students’ desire to read more.

Still dancing at 95

Ninety-five year old Dorothy Peterson danced at her birthday bash at the Old Age Pensioners hall.

Aldergrove dancer to tour with Ariana Grande

Former Kick It Up A Notch dancer, Mao Kawakami, will perform with the star on her next world tour.

Vancouver Zoo to celebrate Chinese Year of the Pig

The Zoo is celebrating the Year of the Pig with a showcase of four spunky, red river hogs.

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read