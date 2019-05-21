Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

When parents at Langley Meadows Community School heard that Christine Tulloch, the daughter of one of their teachers, had suffered a relapse of her cancer, they decided to hold a cupcake sale to raise money for the family.

Organizer Leah Bertrand said they have about 500 cupcakes to sell, some donated from local businesses and some home-baked.

All will be on sale to the public on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) starting at 2:40 p.m. at the PAC portable at the school, which is located at 2244 Willoughby Way.

A minimum $2 donation is suggested.

“All the money is going directly to Christine and her family,” Bertrand said.

Tulloch’s mother Kim Tulloch is a teacher at the school, and her grandmother also taught in Langley, Bertrand noted.

“We’re doing it as a school and a community,” Bertrand said.

“We just want them to feel supported, to know that ‘we’re here for you.’”

In a May 11 post on Facebook, Tulloch described getting the news from her oncologist that her cancer had returned for a third time and little could be done to fight it.

“… there are no options left for me to try,” Tulloch wrote.

“I have reached toxicity levels with chemotherapy so I can’t go back to that route. I am ineligible for ALL known research trials …”

Tulloch said she was told the doctors can administer an oral drug to manage the growth rate of the cancer, but it is only a “temporary hold.”

“My focus should now be on quality of life, symptom and pain management regimes,” she said.

Another family friend has organized a campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/christine-tulloch that aims to to raise $50,000 to help.

As of Tuesday, almost $12,000 had been raised.

Since her first diagnosis and round of treatments, Tulloch has become a crusader for people battling cancer.

She created a website, http://shedefinesstrength.com/ and worked for BC Children’s Hospital and Balding for Dollars until her health required her to step down.

Seven years ago, Tulloch organized the annual Glamour Night for Cancer Warrior Princesses that brings young women with cancer together to get their make-up done, their hair or wig styled and have a mini-photo shoot with a photographer.

She was awarded the Terry Fox gold medal for her efforts.

