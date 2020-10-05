CUPE 403 Township of Langley Municipal Workers donate $1,500 to Langley Special Olympics

Money will be put towards uniforms, tournament fees, travel, and program facilitation

President Sara Manchester, CUPE 403 Township of Langley Municipal Workers officially presented Langley Special Olympic Athlete Representative Christopher Lakusta with a donation of $1500. (Laurie Lakusta/Special to The Star)

President Sara Manchester, CUPE 403 Township of Langley Municipal Workers presented Langley Special Olympic Athlete Representative Christopher Lakusta with a donation of $1,500 last week.

Manchester said this was the second year CUPE 403 made the donation, which was upped from a previous $1,000 to cover costs that we’re lost in cancelled fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19.

Lakusta, a 32-year-old athlete who specializes in basketball and track-and-field, held a virtual Law Enforcement Torch run this past July – a fundraiser Manchester said CUPE 403 wanted to contribute to.

Lakusta raised $6,535 on top of the recent $1,500 donation.

“The donation will be put towards uniforms, tournament fees, travel, and program facilitation,” Manchester explained.

She added that CUPE 403 Township of Langley Municipal Workers hopes to contribute more donations to B.C. Special Olympics in the future.

Langley Special Olympics has about 175 athletes and 100 volunteers, but is open to more participation.

Information on how to get involved can be found at https://www.specialolympics.ca/british-columbia or on https://www.facebook.com.

