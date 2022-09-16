Greg Anderson is an Indigenous craftsman from North Ontario who is selling handmade drums at Langley’s first ever powwow. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Greg Anderson is an Indigenous craftsman from North Ontario who is selling handmade drums at Langley’s first ever powwow. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Currently running at LEC: community’s first-ever powwow

Indigenous food, art, dance, and more

More than 50 vendors, hundreds of powwow artists, and multiple food trucks have reached Langley Events Centre (LEC) today for the first day of the stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society’s powwow festival. Indigenous artisans anticipate a large turnout and high sales at the three-day-long celebration, which started on Friday, Sept. 16.

Greg Anderson, an Indigenous craftsman from North Ontario, showed up a little early on the kick-off day to put his more than 50 handmade drums on display. Anderson has attended more than 100 powwows in the past, but he said that the

Langley powwow is special as there is “good” prize money involved for dancers.

The prize money, he said, will attract artists from all around North America.

Like Anderson, dozens of other vendors have travelled from around the country to sell handmade hats, jewellery, and more.

“We are hoping to make good sales,” commented Anderson, a 70-year-old “drum man.”

In addition to the various cultural programming and vendors, stɑl̓əw̓ will be providing authentic Indigenous food, art and crafts for purchase.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. with drum roll call starting at 6:45 p.m. A traditional welcome is planned at 7 p.m. and the event runs till 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, too, there are multiple performances planned with drum drum call starting at 12:45 p.m. The day ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Celebrations run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The final day of the event includes crowning for powwow pageant and multiple other events.



Pearl James, Francis James, Jayme Gabriel Chan, Phill Point, and Dennis Leon are volunteering at Langley’s first ever powwow. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Nisgaa Dream, an Indigenous business selling handmade jewellery. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

