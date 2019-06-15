Cutting a path to a brighter future in Langley

Syrian refugee takes ownership of Ol’ Crow Barbershop in McBurney Plaza

Issa Khal, a refugee from Aleppo, Syria, came to Langley 16 months ago with nothing but his family and his barbering skills.

Sponsored by Crossway Church, the Khal family was living in Lebanon at the time of their relocation; religious persecution in their home country caused them to flee.

After arriving to Canada and accepting a job at a local barbershop in December of 2017, Khal purchased the Ol’ Crow Barber from his former employer and has taken ownership as of May 31.

“I like Langley,” Khal said with the help of a translating application on his phone. “The place is quiet and slow. It smells good. It has a better system.”

Khal is a trained barber, having learned back in Syria from a shop owner that took him under his wing in 1995. The first thing he did after arriving to Langley was walk into the Ol’ Crow and ask for a job in the little English he knew.

The local entrepreneurial success comes as Canada observes World Refugee Day on June 20, a UN initiative since the year 2000 to bring awareness to refugees situations across the globe.

Read more: former refugee turned Langley soccer star heading from LSS to TWU

The BC Refugee Hub, formerly ISSofBC, is a government run resource centre trying to promote community stories like Khal’s and showcase the role refugees are playing in both society and the economy.

In the wake of World Refugee Day, the Hub stated “in this province alone, refugees who arrived in 2016 will contribute $563 million in local economic activity in the next 20 years.”

The eclectic business in McBurney Plaza is known for it’s decorative mix of British rock posters, Gothic ornaments, and nod to classic barbershops from the past.

Khal says the aesthetic won’t change under his ownership, but he does plan to take out a division wall to give the singular room more space.

“I want to stay here long term,” Khal assured, with plans to open a chain of Ol’ Crow barbershops across the Lower Mainland.

Until that plan comes into fruition, people can stop in at the one and only location, 20508 Fraser Hwy, for a haircut.

“Everyone knows about it already,” Khal said regarding his ownership. “People are always coming in and saying congratulations.”

For more information and to see Khal’s reviews, people can visit the Ol’ Crow’s Yelp page.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Langley readies to race for wine

Just Posted

Langley’s Wyatt twins make Pan Am team

Wyatts back home after completing freshman year at University of Memphis

VIDEO: Beer lovers tip a few for Langley Rotary Clubs

17th Annual Tip ‘n Taste at Cascades Casino serves up craft suds for local charities

Former Langley school moved to new site for condo project

The old Murrayville Elementary’s core was shifted on its site

VIDEO: Langley couple’s home goes from worst to first

Penny and Leif Sogaard get home makeover on HGTV reality show

Cutting a path to a brighter future in Langley

Syrian refugee takes ownership of Ol’ Crow Barbershop in McBurney Plaza

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

VIDEO: Plane makes forced landing on highway in Surrey

Police say no one was injured and no damage to aircraft or vehicles

Edmonton police seek owners of items possibly stolen in Lower Mainland

Three people are facing a total of 130 charges after being arrested in Edmonton on Jan. 25

Most Read