Langley Township mayor Jack Froese pinned the French Legion of Honour medal on the lapel of Second World War veteran and Walnut Grove resident Joseph Odin on Dec. 20. Looking on was Joseph’s son Wayne.

D-Day veteran bestowed with France’s highest honour

Walnut Grove resident Joseph Odin manned a landing craft at Juno Beach in 1944

A Second World War veteran from Walnut Grove has received recognition for his bravery many decades ago.

On Dec. 20, Langley Township mayor Jack Froese and Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa took part in a special presentation at Chartwell Gardens in Walnut Grove for Second World War veteran Joseph Odin.

Joseph has been presented with the French Legion of Honour – the highest honour that France can bestow.

He was a member of the Royal Canadian Navy and manned a landing craft on D-Day at Juno Beach in 1944.

These actions led to the liberation of France and had an enormous impact on our country and other nations around the world.

On hand for the presentation was Joseph’s wife of 70 years, Helen and their son Wayne Odin.

 

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa (far left) and Langley Township mayor Jack Froese (standing next to Warawa) visited Chartwell Gardens in Walnut Grove to present the French Legion of Honour to Second World War veteran Joseph Odin on Dec. 20. Seated next to Joseph is his wife Helen and standing behind her is Joseph’s and Helen’s son Wayne.

