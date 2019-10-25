D.W. Poppy Secondary student spent her Saturday helping environment

Alex Speers, a 17-year-old grade 12 student at D.W. Poppy Secondary needed a school project and wanted to help the environment at the same time.

Capstone projects are part of the B.C. curriculum, which allows students to demonstrate their learning using an area of interest as the basis for an act of volunteerism or public engagement.

Speers’ father, Jeff, works with Langley City Operations, and shared with her the need for growth in Hunter Park.

“It was about using my own hands to make it a movement,” Speers explained. “My project was to help earth and inspire others.”

The park at 19959 45b Ave was recently infested with a root disease that caused the City to remove all of the susceptible trees in the park, many of them mature Douglas firs and hemlocks.

Speers said the City of Langley purchased the cedar saplings from a local nursery; she then took over the planting duties and put 50 new trees in park on Saturday morning.

“We started early in the morning and finished by the time it started to rain,” she said. “It feels good and if one person does this, other’s might see and want to do something too.”

As part of her Capstone project, the tree planting will go towards Speers’ graduation credits, but she said putting in the work to do something for the environment was what’s important to her.

