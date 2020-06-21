Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

Free cookies and root beer were distributed at two locations by Living Waters Church

Ron Bedwell, associate pastor at Living Waters Church, greeted a dad who came by for free root beer and cookies during the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. There was no one in the passenger seat, so the pastor was able to maintain social distancing even though leaning on the van. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Organizers of two drive-by Father’s Day events in Fort Langley and Willoughby on Sunday, June 21, estimated about 100 dads took part in socially-distant activities to munch cookies and gummy candies, as well as drink root beer.

Living Waters Church associate pastor Ryan Bedwell explained the event was a follow-up to a similar Mother’s Day event, held at the church in Fort Langley, which saw more than 200 vehicles line up for flowers and chocolates.

“We had so many vehicles and so many moms come through, we thought it would be great to do it for dads in two different locations,” Bedwell told the Langley Advance Times.

This time, there were drive-throughs at two locations; the church in Fort Langley, on Glover Road, and at Yorkson Creek middle school, in Willoughby where the church holds services.

“We’re really happy [with the response],” Bedwell commented, adding the church will probably hold drive-throughs for moms and dads again next year.

“I would think that, even if the coronavirus has been looked after, we would hold them again, because it’s just a fun event,” Bedwell predicted, adding a virus-free drive-through Mother’s and Father’s Day would probably be arranged differently.

Arrivals at the Willoughby site on Sunday were greeted by masked and gloved volunteers who waved them in with touchless handshakes, waving their hands in the air.

On Canada Day, the church is planning to hold a drive-through donation drive for the Langley Food Bank on Wednesday, July 1, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at both locations, as well as a giveaway of Canada Day item, Bedwell said.



Ethan Newman, youth and preteen director at Living Waters Church (centre) and volunteers Lindsey Solmes (left) and Marion Godfrey (right) , greeted a visitors with a hand-free handshake during the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby resident Ken Sweetland and daughter Livia, 4, dropped by for free root beer and cookies during the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dozens dropped by for the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through Father’s Day event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times).

Jon and Kristyne Withers, with son Reid took part in the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)