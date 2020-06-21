Ron Bedwell, associate pastor at Living Waters Church, greeted a dad who came by for free root beer and cookies during the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. There was no one in the passenger seat, so the pastor was able to maintain social distancing even though leaning on the van. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

Free cookies and root beer were distributed at two locations by Living Waters Church

Organizers of two drive-by Father’s Day events in Fort Langley and Willoughby on Sunday, June 21, estimated about 100 dads took part in socially-distant activities to munch cookies and gummy candies, as well as drink root beer.

Living Waters Church associate pastor Ryan Bedwell explained the event was a follow-up to a similar Mother’s Day event, held at the church in Fort Langley, which saw more than 200 vehicles line up for flowers and chocolates.

“We had so many vehicles and so many moms come through, we thought it would be great to do it for dads in two different locations,” Bedwell told the Langley Advance Times.

This time, there were drive-throughs at two locations; the church in Fort Langley, on Glover Road, and at Yorkson Creek middle school, in Willoughby where the church holds services.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

READ ALSO: Ryan’s Regards: Happy Father’s Day

“We’re really happy [with the response],” Bedwell commented, adding the church will probably hold drive-throughs for moms and dads again next year.

“I would think that, even if the coronavirus has been looked after, we would hold them again, because it’s just a fun event,” Bedwell predicted, adding a virus-free drive-through Mother’s and Father’s Day would probably be arranged differently.

Arrivals at the Willoughby site on Sunday were greeted by masked and gloved volunteers who waved them in with touchless handshakes, waving their hands in the air.

On Canada Day, the church is planning to hold a drive-through donation drive for the Langley Food Bank on Wednesday, July 1, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at both locations, as well as a giveaway of Canada Day item, Bedwell said.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ethan Newman, youth and preteen director at Living Waters Church (centre) and volunteers Lindsey Solmes (left) and Marion Godfrey (right) , greeted a visitors with a hand-free handshake during the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby resident Ken Sweetland and daughter Livia, 4, dropped by for free root beer and cookies during the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dozens dropped by for the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through Father’s Day event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times).

Jon and Kristyne Withers, with son Reid took part in the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Mini windmills greeted arrivals at the Sunday, June 21, 2020 Father’s Day socially distant drive-through event in Willoughby staged by the Living Waters church, which also held a second event at its Fort Langley location. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Going Back To The Future for Father’s Day in Langley

Just Posted

Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

Free cookies and root beer were distributed at two locations by Living Waters Church

Going Back To The Future for Father’s Day in Langley

DeLorean from the movie comes to Toy Traders store

Fraser Valley Bandits, Ravens Brewing launch new beer

Heat Check is now available in stores in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Cst. Phil Colter the new Mountie in charge of Aldergrove’s Community Police Office

Former veteran and heavy-duty mechanic most recently served on Langley RCMP’s Homeless Outreach Team

Cookies and ear savers gifted to Langley heroes

Douglas Park Community School and Langley School District distributed goodie bags to say thank you

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Most Read