Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

Organizers of two drive-by Father’s Day events in Fort Langley and Willoughby on Sunday, June 21, estimated about 100 dads took part in socially-distant activities to munch cookies and gummy candies, as well as drink root beer.
Living Waters Church associate pastor Ryan Bedwell explained the event was a follow-up to a similar Mother’s Day event, held at the church in Fort Langley, which saw more than 200 vehicles line up for flowers and chocolates.
“We had so many vehicles and so many moms come through, we thought it would be great to do it for dads in two different locations,” Bedwell told the Langley Advance Times.
This time, there were drive-throughs at two locations; the church in Fort Langley, on Glover Road, and at Yorkson Creek middle school, in Willoughby where the church holds services.
“We’re really happy [with the response],” Bedwell commented, adding the church will probably hold drive-throughs for moms and dads again next year.
“I would think that, even if the coronavirus has been looked after, we would hold them again, because it’s just a fun event,” Bedwell predicted, adding a virus-free drive-through Mother’s and Father’s Day would probably be arranged differently.
Arrivals at the Willoughby site on Sunday were greeted by masked and gloved volunteers who waved them in with touchless handshakes, waving their hands in the air.
On Canada Day, the church is planning to hold a drive-through donation drive for the Langley Food Bank on Wednesday, July 1, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at both locations, as well as a giveaway of Canada Day item, Bedwell said.
