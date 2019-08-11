Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017. His daughter, Fay, is speaking at a fundraising golf tournament and dinner in Langley on Aug. 15.-

Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer to speak publicly

Fay Davidson is guest speaker at golf tournament dinner in Langley on Aug. 15

One of the daughters of slain Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson is speaking publicly for the first time at an event in Langley on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Fay Davidson will speak at a dinner following a golf tournament fundraiser for the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society (PPOMRS) to support children of police officers who have died in the line of duty while serving their community.

The goal of the event is to raise $25,000 to support five children of fallen officers to attend a post-secondary school of their choice in 2019.

John Davidson, 53, was fatally shot on Nov. 6, 2017, when he was the first to arrive on scene of a shots-fired call at a business complex on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Oscar Arfmann, the man charged with his killing, has been on trial for first-degree murder, with the lawyers’ closing arguments having taken place Aug. 1 and 2.

A date for the judge’s verdict will be set on Sept. 25 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Fay is one of Davidson’s three grown children, also including Dina and Drew.

The PPOMRS golf tournament starts at 1 p.m. at Newlands Golf and Country Club, 21025 48 Ave. in Langley. This is followed by a social at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

The PPOMRS says that, since 2008, 40 Canadian officers have died in the line of duty, leaving behind 56 children.

To date, the organization has supported 17 children with a Memorial Ribbon Scholarship.

Visit memorialribbon.org/golf to register for the tournament, to donate or for more information.

