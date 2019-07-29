The second annual Swing FORE The Full Cupboard golf tournament was held in Langley. The event supports the Envision Financial Full Cupboard campaign.

Day of golf in Langley fills Envision Financial’s food bank coffers

The second annual Full Cupboard golf tournament raised $90,000 in addition to food donations.

Envision Financial’s second annual Swing FORE The Full Cupboard golf tournament at Redwoods Golf Course in Langley in June means a healthy amount of foods, funds and awareness for their signature cause, The Full Cupboard.

In all $90,000 was raised from the sold out event, which hosted 144 golfers and more than 60 Envision Financial volunteers for the community program that supports the food banks in the communities where Envision Financial operates.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout of this year’s tournament and how everyone came together in support of our local food banks,” says Dave Lanphear, president of Envision Financial. “Last year, the event raised just over $41,000 and we more than doubled that this year, which will go a long way in helping the 11 food banks we support throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Kitimat. We know the important work that the food banks do in our communities, and to see this event, which was planned and executed solely by volunteers, have such great growth and success in only its second year is really incredible.”

Last year, more than 126,732 British Columbians accessed their local food bank, one third of whom were children. The Full Cupboard has a goal to raise $1 million and 100,000 pounds of food by 2023. Since being launched in 2013, members, community partners and employees have helped raise over $726,441 and collected more than 80,812 pounds of food.

“It was a great honour to take part in the 2nd annual Swing FORE The Full Cupboard golf tournament. This time of year, with school out and people on holidays, is the hardest time for food banks,” noted Chilliwack Chilliwack Salvation Army Care & Share Centre food bank coordinator Don Armstrong. “The $90,000 raised will help a lot of food banks that are struggling to meet the needs of the hungry and homeless. With the continued help of First West Credit Union and all who took part in this fantastic day of golf, food and a lot of fun, thank you.”

'I never thought I'd see the day'

