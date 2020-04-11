Angela Vuvyer and Francine Frisk greeted families of Sunbeam Daycare as they stopped by the day before the Easter weekend in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Daycare workers wish charges a physically distant Happy Easter in Langley

Before the holiday, the daycare took time to connect again

A Langley daycare held an Easter “drive by” on Thursday so kids and families could see and connect with their caregivers during the coronavirus shutdown.

Sunbeam Preschool and Childcare is located at Christian Life Assembly church.

On Thursday morning, staff were spaced out along the circular driveway by the daycare entrance, decked out in rabbit ears and with bubble wands and signs with messages of love and a happy Easter for the kids.

The preschool is closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, and the daycare is running with low numbers of staff for children of essential service workers only, said Kristin Pue, the daycare’s director.

“We wanted to do something for all our children that we are missing right now,” she said.

The whole staff were standing out by the roundabout on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“It’s so nice for us, we’re missing all our families,” said Pue.

