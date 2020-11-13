The four Langley Rotary clubs launched their 50/50 MEGA Draw lottery last month – which will see a grand prize winner take home up to $100,000. (Rotary Club of Langley/Special to The Star)

Deadline closes in on Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 MEGA Draw lottery

Tickets are on sale online and in person until Nov. 30

The deadline to purchase tickets for the 50/50 MEGA Draw lottery is fast approaching – which will see a grand prize winner take home up to $100,000.

Four Langley Rotary clubs launched their first ever draw to replace fundraising activities cancelled by COVID-19.

As it stands, the total raised by ticket sales so far is $78,600, though Jeff Morfitt, chairperson of the lottery campaign, said there is about $5,000 worth of tickets to still put through.

“It’s going really, really well,” Morfitt said. “Sales levels are going to put us well over $80,000 this week and we’re expecting to make it over the $100,000 mark.”

Morfitt said the idea to do a 50/50 draw first came from the cancellation of RibFest, which quickly became one of the largest Rotary fundraisers and already had a 50/50 draw component, which saw $30,000 raised within three days.

“We were looking for ideas that had no social gathering aspect or contact to it, which is difficult because most Rotary fundraisers revolve around that,” he said.

Winners will take half of the lottery while Rotary Club of Langley, Central, Sunrise, and Aldergrove – plus the Rotaract Club – will split the other half to be used to continue supporting community needs and projects.

“The rotary clubs have worked well together,” Morfitt said, adding that more than 140 Langley and Aldergrove Rotarians have helped share the draw out and facilitate sales and marketing aspects.

“With gaming type fundraisers, there are very specific rules that we must give the funds raised to other charitable causes and that it must stay in the community,” he explained, listing the Starfish pack program, Langley Hospice, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Meals on Wheels as some examples of where funds might go.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://langleyrotary50-50.rafflenexus.com.

Single tickets are $20 each, a three-ticket pack is $50, and an eight-ticket pack costs $100.

The last day to buy is Monday, Nov. 30

The lottery was launched on Sept. 8 and the final draw will take place on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 lottery hits $50,000 and counting

Additionally, Rotary club members will be out selling tickets this weekend.

People can find booths set up outside Ralph’s Market (22728 Fraser Hwy) and IGA Walnut Grove (20159 88 Ave) on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to. 4 p.m.

They’ll be back again at Ralph’s on Sunday, as well as Lee’s Market in Fort Langley (23320 Mavis Ave) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rotary Lottery media chair Pauline Buck said it’s all outdoors, under cover, and organized with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“It’s a lot of work but I’m very much looking forward to making that call to the winner,” Morfitt assured.






