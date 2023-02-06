Dealing with cancer: Aldergrove family holds poker night fundraiser Feb. 18 at Legion

Since 2015, the family of Surjit Dhillon has been raising funds in her memory

Aldergrove’s Mangat family has been holding fundraisers since 2015, in memory and honour of Jodi Mangat’s mother Surjit Dhillon (left), who passed away of pancreatic cancer at age 72 in 2014. On Saturday, Feb. 18, they will host a poker night at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch Aldergrove (right image from 2022 event). ( file photos courtesy Mangat family)

Aldergrove’s Mangat family will be calling cancer’s bluff on Saturday, Feb. 18, when their poker night fundraiser returned to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch Aldergrove.

Since, 2015, the family has held fundraisers to honour the memory of Jodi Mangat’s mother Surjit Dhillon, who passed away of pancreatic cancer at age 72 in 2014.

”Our family witnessed first hand how this disease can take over a families’ life, and completely devastate it,” Mangat told the Langley Advance Times.

“Over the years we have grown and the community has helped us and our fundraisers get bigger and bigger.”

They started with one poker night a year, which grew to two poker nights a year, and now, in addition to the poker nights, they host a softball tournament in August, all focusing on helping families affected by childhood cancers.

Their poker night has a limit of 100 players “and we have a wait list of even more who want to play,” Mangat said.

This year, they hope to raise $5,000 from the poker nights.

A second poker night will be hosted during the summer and the family’s third annual softball tournament is set for August 27 and 28.

Mangat Family Poker Night Fundraiser for the fight against cancer and to help local families will take place Saturday Feb. 18 at the Legion hall, 26607 Fraser Hwy, with a $75 buy-in, $20 unlimited re-buys for the first two hours, and a $20 top-up at the second break.

It will have a top-eight payout and a 50/50 draw and raffle.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m, and food will be served after the second break. There will be a cash bar.

For more information or to sign up for the poker tournament or softball tournament, Mangat can be reached at 604-825-1594.

