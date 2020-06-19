Dear Ol’ Dads of Langley: Families show the love in Father’s Day contest

Thanks to all who entered.

Suzanne Van’t Haaff entered this for her daughters Tiffany, Robyn, and Vicky. They think their Stepdad Lloyd should win the contest because he is the best. He chose to have them in his life when he married their mum. He always goes the extra mile for them and they love him. He never had children of his own and loves being stepdad. This picture was taken the day we got married. Left is Vicky, Lloyd Tiffany and then Robyn to the right side. They stood up for us to sign the witness at the wedding. It made our day. They would love to take Lloyd out for supper for Father’s day to Me-n- Ed’s, his favorite pizza place:) Thank you for the opportunity

The Langley Advance Times gave residents an opportunity to win dinner for Dear Ol’ Dad in our Father’s Day contest posted to our Facebook page.

Enjoy checking out entries. Young Lukas Zandbergen was chosen in a draw.

The prize is a $30 gift card for dinner (eat in or take out) to Me-n-Ed’s Pizza.



Leigh-Ann Harris nominated her dad, David, whom she said is an amazing teacher and does impromptu dancing with his daughters, including Kennedy.

Joel and Anna said: Our dad, Jon, is the best! He works hard, is funny, plays fun games with us, and gives great hugs. He is a great baker too and makes yummy cinnamon buns for a treat. We love him lots.

Amy Sidhu: This is my dad, Dale. He will be 57 years young this summer. He truly is a real life superhero!