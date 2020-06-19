Suzanne Van’t Haaff entered this for her daughters Tiffany, Robyn, and Vicky. They think their Stepdad Lloyd should win the contest because he is the best. He chose to have them in his life when he married their mum. He always goes the extra mile for them and they love him. He never had children of his own and loves being stepdad. This picture was taken the day we got married. Left is Vicky, Lloyd Tiffany and then Robyn to the right side. They stood up for us to sign the witness at the wedding. It made our day. They would love to take Lloyd out for supper for Father’s day to Me-n- Ed’s, his favorite pizza place:) Thank you for the opportunity

Dear Ol’ Dads of Langley: Families show the love in Father’s Day contest

Thanks to all who entered.

The Langley Advance Times gave residents an opportunity to win dinner for Dear Ol’ Dad in our Father’s Day contest posted to our Facebook page.

Enjoy checking out entries. Young Lukas Zandbergen was chosen in a draw.

The prize is a $30 gift card for dinner (eat in or take out) to Me-n-Ed’s Pizza.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Leigh-Ann Harris nominated her dad, David, whom she said is an amazing teacher and does impromptu dancing with his daughters, including Kennedy.

Joel and Anna said: Our dad, Jon, is the best! He works hard, is funny, plays fun games with us, and gives great hugs. He is a great baker too and makes yummy cinnamon buns for a treat. We love him lots.

Amy Sidhu: This is my dad, Dale. He will be 57 years young this summer. He truly is a real life superhero!

Lukas Zandbergen would like to win the Langley Advance Times Dear Ol’ Dad contest for a $30 gift card for dinner so he can treat his dad, Anthony, to a dinner out to celebrate “because he works so hard for our family.” Well, Luke, you have your wish. You are the winner of our contest.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear cub brother and sister boost Langley wildlife centre population

Just Posted

‘Doesn’t make sense’: Twilight Drive-In still limited to 50 cars as B.C. movie theatres plan reopening

Owner Jay Daulat perplexed that provincial health has been silent to repeated requests for response

Vancouver Giants named in nation-wide lawsuit claiming teen player abuse

Two former hockey players file class-action suit alleging hazing, bullying, and more over decades

Morning crash slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic in Langley

Vehicles blocked at 232nd Street in Langley, car was on fire

Wine Ninjas to host drive-by donation day at Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Lower Mainland group creates “Kindness Ninjas” in an effort to do more good in the community

Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

Meridian Farm Markets takes ownership of Ralph’s in August and plans to keep the name

VIDEO: Bear cub brother and sister boost Langley wildlife centre population

The rehabilitation centre has taken in more than 1,100 animals so far in 2020

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Inquest to be held into Abbotsford football star’s suicide after hospital visits

Samwel Uko died last month, after twice trying to get help at a Saskatchewan hospital

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Most Read