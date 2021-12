I wot a RC moster ChPok

ahd a Marey Crismis.

to you Sathta and I

Wot feeLix to How Soseeing

Like He wots a toy

And He wots it to sowe sow

we can make awwer snowman

agen Yestday it meltid.

To sathta fam Hayden

Grade 1, Shortreed Elementary Community School

.

Santa Claus