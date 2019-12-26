Dear Santa – letters from Aldergrove students

Shortreed Elementary students put pen, crayon and felt to paper to write to the jolly ol’ elf

Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

How do you make toys?

How is it going Santa?

Have a fun visit here.

I have bin wrking vary hard

What COOKIE do You love?

I Will like a waterfountain

Love Jaida

Dear Santa,

Is it cold in the North Pole?

How are the elves doing? I Might have been good.

Can I Please have a snake dragon?

Love, Enzo

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the north Pole?

How do the elves make the Toys?

I’ve been trying to be Good.

Please can I Have a BaBy strollr.

Love Jayanna

Dear Santa,

How do you make the reindee fly?

I hop you Love the cookies that We make.

I have bin trying to work relly hard.

can I Please have an L.O.L. Glamper and OMG dolls?

Love Maddy

Dear Santa,

how are you Santa?

how are yor elves?

Santa I am trying to be a god girl.

Wut wld you want for Christmas?

I wont My front teeth. I want a animal.

Love Makinley

Dear Santa,

how do your reindeer fly?

is the nortPole cold? How do your elves Make toys and I’ve been working on being a good gll.

I hop you dont Mind and if I was good? May I ples have a pooping pupy and a Toy santa?

Love Helena

Dear Santa,

How are you doing

How Cold it the North Pole?

How do the Rain Deer Fl?

I am trying my Best.

ples can I have stuffe poKemon.

and a hoverboard.

Love Kevin

Dear Santa,

How are the elves?

are they bise?

How do You get the reindeer to fly in the sky?

I baked you cookies.

How are You doing?

I hav bin viry good.

Can I hav a batman toy, please

Love Isaiah

Dear Santa,

how are You doing?

are the evles working hard? how are You doing at the North Pole?

Wat cookies do you like?

I was Very good.

I hav workt hard.

I work hard at school.

please can I hav a black stick bat?

Love, Damon.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

What is your favourite reindeer?

I am being good at home and school. Please can I have a Fortnight nerf gun?

Love chase

Dear Santa,

Howare you doing?

Is it Cold in the North Pole?

How are the elves?

I have been good.

What is your favourite cookie?

Please can I Have a cat?

Love Avery

