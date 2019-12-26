Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Dear Santa – letters from Aldergrove students

Shortreed Elementary students put pen, crayon and felt to paper to write to the jolly ol’ elf

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

How do you make toys?

How is it going Santa?

Have a fun visit here.

I have bin wrking vary hard

What COOKIE do You love?

I Will like a waterfountain

Love Jaida

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

Is it cold in the North Pole?

How are the elves doing? I Might have been good.

Can I Please have a snake dragon?

Love, Enzo

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the north Pole?

How do the elves make the Toys?

I’ve been trying to be Good.

Please can I Have a BaBy strollr.

Love Jayanna

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How do you make the reindee fly?

I hop you Love the cookies that We make.

I have bin trying to work relly hard.

can I Please have an L.O.L. Glamper and OMG dolls?

Love Maddy

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

how are you Santa?

how are yor elves?

Santa I am trying to be a god girl.

Wut wld you want for Christmas?

I wont My front teeth. I want a animal.

Love Makinley

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

how do your reindeer fly?

is the nortPole cold? How do your elves Make toys and I’ve been working on being a good gll.

I hop you dont Mind and if I was good? May I ples have a pooping pupy and a Toy santa?

Love Helena

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How are you doing

How Cold it the North Pole?

How do the Rain Deer Fl?

I am trying my Best.

ples can I have stuffe poKemon.

and a hoverboard.

Love Kevin

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How are the elves?

are they bise?

How do You get the reindeer to fly in the sky?

I baked you cookies.

How are You doing?

I hav bin viry good.

Can I hav a batman toy, please

Love Isaiah

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

how are You doing?

are the evles working hard? how are You doing at the North Pole?

Wat cookies do you like?

I was Very good.

I hav workt hard.

I work hard at school.

please can I hav a black stick bat?

Love, Damon.

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

What is your favourite reindeer?

I am being good at home and school. Please can I have a Fortnight nerf gun?

Love chase

Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

Howare you doing?

Is it Cold in the North Pole?

How are the elves?

I have been good.

What is your favourite cookie?

Please can I Have a cat?

Love Avery

Shortreed Community School

 

Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Letters to Santa from Shortreed Elementary students

Previous story
Langley children pen letters to Santa
Next story
VIDEO: Langley high school students ring in the holidays in a big way

Just Posted

Dear Santa – letters from Aldergrove students

Shortreed Elementary students put pen, crayon and felt to paper to write to the jolly ol’ elf

Langley RCMP report typical Christmas calls

Thieves don’t take a break for the holidays

Post-Christmas snow, rain heading for the Lower Mainland

Up to five centimetres of snow expected to fall in eastern Fraser Valley

Langley children pen letters to Santa

We put out an invitation to the community and this year had a French Immersion class write in

VIDEO: Langley high school students ring in the holidays in a big way

Walnut Grove Secondary’s annual Holiday Extravaganza featured events throughout the school

Boxing Day crowds out and about

With Canadians adopting Black Friday and more online sales, fewer people venture out

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Most Read