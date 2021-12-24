.

DEAR SANTA: We agree with Langley student – Santa is ‘buoobfol’

Aldergrove elementary students share their letters to Santa

Dear Santa

I have ben goob Please leev a Present unar tree.

I wont a ranboe (or that ray trive and I can

fet inside I am so soree that I hav ben

Bad and I hav ben washing the

deshes too and I wont a spesnt then sor my

mom and my dad too and sweeping the florse too and

sing. my dog is olde I wont a brisbi thing

for my Dog and I wont cookees for my teechr

too and a ranboe sangtisne and I like

yor elfs too and I love yor preset roping

too and can I hav 2 cokees too and wont

a feree feree ferrferee feree spesl

then for my famylee too. and a cace for my

famylee too and I hope that you hav

goog chrismas too.

you are

buoobfol…

love Ella.

Grade 1, Shortreed Elementary Community School

.

