DEAR SANTA: We agree with Langley student – Santa is ‘buoobfol’

Dear Santa
I have ben goob Please leev a Present unar tree.
I wont a ranboe (or that ray trive and I can
fet inside I am so soree that I hav ben
Bad and I hav ben washing the
deshes too and I wont a spesnt then sor my
mom and my dad too and sweeping the florse too and
sing. my dog is olde I wont a brisbi thing
for my Dog and I wont cookees for my teechr
too and a ranboe sangtisne and I like
yor elfs too and I love yor preset roping
too and can I hav 2 cokees too and wont
a feree feree ferrferee feree spesl
then for my famylee too. and a cace for my
famylee too and I hope that you hav
goog chrismas too.
you are
buoobfol…
love Ella.
Grade 1, Shortreed Elementary Community School
.
