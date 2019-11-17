Deck the news with lights of Langley

Notify the Langley Advance Times on any Christmas light displays so they can be shared with the public. (Langley Advance Times files)

From twinkling LED’s to mechanical reindeer… gigantic blow up Santa Clauses and Grinches sliding down the chimney – tis the season for holiday displays.

Maybe there’s a house on a particular block that outdoes even the Griswald family Christmas display, or your own home shines like a star on top of a tree; the Langley Advance Times wants to know about the best and brightest homes around town.

People can send over photos, addresses, or even details on charitable causes that a display might be set-up for so no one misses out on a spectacular set-up.

The Langley Advance Times will be featuring as many decked out dwellings in the newspaper and keeping readers up to date on where to go for the best sparkling sights all season long.

Email everything Christmas display related to entertainment@langleyadvancetimes.com or as a direct message through Facebook.

