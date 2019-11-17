Notify the Langley Advance Times on any Christmas light displays so they can be shared with the public. (Langley Advance Times files)

Deck the news with lights of Langley

The Langley Advance Times is open to Christmas light displays submissions

From twinkling LED’s to mechanical reindeer… gigantic blow up Santa Clauses and Grinches sliding down the chimney – tis the season for holiday displays.

Maybe there’s a house on a particular block that outdoes even the Griswald family Christmas display, or your own home shines like a star on top of a tree; the Langley Advance Times wants to know about the best and brightest homes around town.

People can send over photos, addresses, or even details on charitable causes that a display might be set-up for so no one misses out on a spectacular set-up.

Read More: Christmas is coming to Langley

The Langley Advance Times will be featuring as many decked out dwellings in the newspaper and keeping readers up to date on where to go for the best sparkling sights all season long.

Email everything Christmas display related to entertainment@langleyadvancetimes.com or as a direct message through Facebook.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
‘Every community needs Santa Clause in it’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blank Cougars 4-0

Goaltender David Tendeck turned aside all 38 Prince George shots for his WHL-leading third shutout

Trinity Western Spartans hockey team now has eight straight wins

Langley-based team at top of the league

Aldergrove Library goes retro with technology event

Vintage technologies such as LPs, rotary phones will be spotlighted at Retro Tech Tryout.

VIDEO: A narrow defeat for Langley Rams at Canadian Bowl

Saskatoon Hilltops have now won six CJFL championships in a row

VIDEO: Multiple fire department units called to Brookswood house fire

Blaze appeared to have started in a parked trailer

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Paul Bissonnette joins Vancouver Warriors after tweeting he could walk on to an NLL club

Bissonnette will join the Warriors for their final week of training camp at Rogers Arena

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Body found after SUV found fully engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called in

Most Read