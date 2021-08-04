Delivering a thank you to firefighters in Langley

Yes, they deliver. Pizza Mantra owner Hiten Gupta (centre) and his kids dropped by the firehall at 96th and 208 with some thank-you pizzas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

For firefighters, who burn a lot of calories battling blazes, Walnut Grove’s Pizza Mantra owner Hiten Gupta opted for “all that meaty stuff” when when he dropped by with some free pizzas to say thank you.

“Big boy food,” Gupta laughed.

He did it because he wanted the firefighters to know their efforts are appreciated.

“With so many fires happening in Langley, that is why it came into my mind,” Gupta told the Langley Advance Times.

“They are working so hard.”

He dropped by Firehall No. 8 at 96th and 208th St. on July 14, delivering about 10 pizzas and a dozen single-serving rice dishes.

It is not the first time the Walnut Grove businessman has said thank you with his culinary creations.

In the early days of the pandemic, Gupta dropped by Langley Memorial Hospital to say thank you for the care he received when he had to get some stitches at the ER, the result of gashing his hand on a sharp metal object while dancing with his daughter.

He delivered gourmet pizzas of every type, ranging from Mantra’s signature butter chicken pizza, to Hawaiian, veggie and classic pepperoni, and also dropped off some hand-made cards from his children.

Gupta isn’t done showing his appreciation to deserving people.

He will be doing it again, later this month, with plans to drop by the Langley Events Centre to say thank you to the staff who have been conducting mass vaccinations.

“We’ll be thanking them for what they have done,” Gupta said.

