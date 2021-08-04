Yes, they deliver. Pizza Mantra owner Hiten Gupta (centre) and his kids dropped by the firehall at 96th and 208 with some thank-you pizzas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Yes, they deliver. Pizza Mantra owner Hiten Gupta (centre) and his kids dropped by the firehall at 96th and 208 with some thank-you pizzas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Delivering a thank you to firefighters in Langley

Walnut Grove’s Hiten Gupta says it with pizza

For firefighters, who burn a lot of calories battling blazes, Walnut Grove’s Pizza Mantra owner Hiten Gupta opted for “all that meaty stuff” when when he dropped by with some free pizzas to say thank you.

“Big boy food,” Gupta laughed.

He did it because he wanted the firefighters to know their efforts are appreciated.

“With so many fires happening in Langley, that is why it came into my mind,” Gupta told the Langley Advance Times.

“They are working so hard.”

He dropped by Firehall No. 8 at 96th and 208th St. on July 14, delivering about 10 pizzas and a dozen single-serving rice dishes.

It is not the first time the Walnut Grove businessman has said thank you with his culinary creations.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A delivery of thanks to Langley hospital workers battling COVID-19

In the early days of the pandemic, Gupta dropped by Langley Memorial Hospital to say thank you for the care he received when he had to get some stitches at the ER, the result of gashing his hand on a sharp metal object while dancing with his daughter.

He delivered gourmet pizzas of every type, ranging from Mantra’s signature butter chicken pizza, to Hawaiian, veggie and classic pepperoni, and also dropped off some hand-made cards from his children.

READ ALSO: Willoughby Fire: The aftermath of the inferno in Langley

Gupta isn’t done showing his appreciation to deserving people.

He will be doing it again, later this month, with plans to drop by the Langley Events Centre to say thank you to the staff who have been conducting mass vaccinations.

“We’ll be thanking them for what they have done,” Gupta said.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommmunityLangley

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley veteran turns 100

Just Posted

Yes, they deliver. Pizza Mantra owner Hiten Gupta (centre) and his kids dropped by the firehall at 96th and 208 with some thank-you pizzas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Delivering a thank you to firefighters in Langley

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. Gurdwara leadership reached out to the Sikh community and registered and booked a total of 800 people for vaccinations during two clinics held in the dining hall of their temple last week and Friday. The East Newton neighbourhood is an area that Fraser Health has identified as one where a high rate of COVID-19 transmission is still occurring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Early second shots available for some travellers, seniors, students

Tristan Kirkham and the Langley Thunder took game one of their BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League playoff series by a 10-8 score over the visiting Maple Ridge Burrards Tuesday at Langley Events Centre. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre file photo)
Langley Thunder draw first blood in best-of-three playoff against Maple Ridge Burrards

Langley Blaze celebrate winning the championship game of the 2021 BCPBL playoffs against Victoria Aug. 1. Langley took the title with a 13-1 victory. (Christian J. Stewart Photography/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Blaze win 2021 BC Premier Baseball League championships