Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Amid COVID-19, Langley residents join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online May 31

While the world and daily life has shifted, Langley residents living with dementia still need to access support and education.

To help fund these services locally, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is joining Alzheimer Societies across Canada to bring the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online.

More than 70,000 British Columbians live with dementia and this number is expected to grow.

“Dementia doesn’t stop and neither do we,” says Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard. “Even though the ways we are delivering our programs and services have needed to change, we are still committed to helping British Columbians affected by dementia. I invite all of you to help us do this by registering and fundraising for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online.”

Taking place on Sunday, May 31, the online event will start at 9 a.m. and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

Participants will hear from people across Canada who are affected by dementia, and will be encouraged to move in a way that works for them.

This could be laps around someone’s yard, a living room dance party, or jumping jacks on a balcony.

It’s easy to get involved. People can visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register to represent their community and get updates about the online walk experience.

People are encouraged to do a fitness challenge before, during or after the event and create a fundraising page to share with friends and family.

Proceeds will help fund programs and services to support people living with dementia in Langley. They will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

“We know that due to physical distancing, many people are feeling isolated,” Howard added. “We hope that by joining us at the online event, Canadians affected by dementia can connect with each other and honour and remember people in their lives affected by the disease. Now, more than ever, connection is important.”

Fundraising opportunities and registration for the walk is available at walkforalzheimers.ca.

