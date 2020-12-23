Despite pouring rain, a drive-by donation to help the Langley Food Bank draws a big response

Fort Langley’s Living Waters Church has more than a little experience planning such events

For three nights from Friday, December 18, to Sunday Dec. 20, Living Waters Church in Fort Langley collected contributions for the Langley Food Bank using the COVID-safety techniques they have become accustomed to during the pandemic. (special to Langley Advance Times)

Pastor Reuben Kramer was pretty pleased with the response to a three-evening drive-through donation campaign by Living Waters Church for the Langley Food Bank that wrapped up on Sunday, Dec. 20.

“It was awesome,” Kramer enthused.

“We experienced some really fantastic generosity from the community.”

Donations packed a 12-foot trailer and $1,800 was contributed in gift cards and cash, Kramer estimated, despite downpours that drenched the Friday and Saturday night events.

“People knew it was kind of a stoop-and-drop,” Kramer commented.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, the “Illuminate Community Christmas food drive” at the church, at 9095 Glover Road, had donors unload their contributions on a table, with a lot of social distancing, plus masks, and gloves.

It was the latest drive-by event organized by the church, which has more than a little experience in planning drive-through events that respect COVID safety regulations.

It has also celebrated Mothers and Fathers Days, Canada Day and Halloween by having participants visit – ands stay – in their vehicles.

READ ALSO: Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

For the Illuminate event, the church was looking for items from the Langley Food Bank online wish list: non-perishable grocery store or general merchandise gift cards; canned meats and fish; canned fruits and vegetables; sandwich spreads (jam, peanut butter); canned stews; rice and pasta; baby food, formula, and cereal as well as diapers, especially larger sizes.

READ ALSO: A parade of aid for Aldergrove food bank and Ishtar

At this time of year, helping those in need is especially meaningful, Kramer observed.

“We just feel like there’s not much we can do when it comes to Christmas events,” Kramer remarked.

“Usually, this time of year, there’s a lot of need, and in this time of COVID, need is even greater.”

Kramer said the church is looking at holding another event in the new year.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCoronavirusFort LangleyLangley