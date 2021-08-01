Diabetes Canada accepting spare clothes at Aldergrove legion Saturday, Aug. 7

People can drop off spare clothing at Aldergrove legion branch #265 on Aug. 7 to support Diabetes Canada. (Aldergrove Star files)

As Canada reopens and in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, Diabetes Canada is raising funds and awareness by offering over 100 safe and easy curbside clothing donation drive-thrus across Canada.

Aldergrove’s will take place on Saurday, Aug. 7, outside Aldergrove legion branch #265 at 26607 Fraser Hwy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Even though Insulin was discovered 100 years ago, it is not a cure and one in three Canadians still has diabetes or pre-diabetes,” said Sean Shannon, President and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, the social enterprise for Diabetes Canada.

“Through our clothing donation program, Diabetes Canada is able to support diabetes research and gives children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend summer camps designed with their needs in mind,” Shannon continued. “Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers we also divert 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items from landfill annually.”

READ MORE: Mass Aldergrove garage sale rolling out treasures for third year

Diabetes Canada encourages Langley residents to declutter at home and donate their gently used clothing to support the charity’s critical work. They hope to see hundreds turn out to the touchless curbside drive-thru drop off locations.

Donors can remain in their vehicles while masked staff collect bagged or boxed clothing safely from car trunks.

For those that cannot make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru in August, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins or drop off items at the next curbside clothing donation drive-thru happening on Sept. 11 at the Aldergrove legion.

All net proceeds from the clothing donations will go to the charitable work of Diabetes Canada and support it provides to 11 million Canadians with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

For more information, please visit declutter.diabetes.ca.

Aldergrovefundraiser