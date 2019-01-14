Ruby Jaggernath photo Jerry Davenport and Larinda Brown read the proclamation that marks the diamond anniversary of the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club, Jan. 11.

‘Diamond’ for Aldergrove rock fans

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club marks 60 years in Aldergrove

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem (FVR&G) Club will be celebrating their Diamond Anniversary with a variety of activities throughout 2019.

The first event was a proclamation of the celebration, read at the January 11 meeting by Jerry Davenport and Larinda Brown.

Plans for the coming year include an anniversary themed showcase at the BC Gem Show in April, an especially big Fraser Valley Rock and Gem show at the Aldergrove OAP Hall in September, a special club picnic and field trip, a write-up of the club history, and other activities within the club.

The club began operation in 1959 with a core of enthusiasts who had taken night school courses together. Their first meeting was held in the Orange Hall at Otter and Fraser Highway.

The FVR&G were the first group to rent space in the new Aldergrove OAP hall in 1964. The club has hosted their annual Rock and Gem show there since 1964.

