Did someone say free pie? Langley seniors centre hosts social

Friday, Oct. 1 is National Seniors Day, and the local centre has organized a tasty gathering

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre celebrated the UN International Day of Older Persons with live entertainment back in 2019. COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020 event. For 2021, there’s a pie social following COVID safety protocols. (Langley Advance Times files)

There’s free pie for older residents but don’t doddle.

To mark National Seniors Day on Friday, Oct. 1, the Langley Seniors Resource Centre has teamed up with Bria Communities to host a pie social with limited numbers of tickets available.

To meet provincial health orders, the organizers have set up a ticketing system as well as checking vaccination cards at the door and have mask mandates. Tickets are only available in advance by calling 604-530-3020, but attendance is free.

Then from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, ticket holders can stop by to celebrate National Seniors Day with a flag-raising ceremony at 1 p.m.

“There’s the flag raising that will be outdoors,” said Anthony Kupferschmidt, the new executive director of the seniors centre.

Then activities move indoors, due to the prospect of inclement weather.

There’s music by the Spin Doctors starting at 1:30 p.m. and homemade pie and coffee served up. He noted that the pies are apple and fruit crumble.

“We’ve started to do some seated events safely at the seniors centre since we’ve re-opened,” he said.

Attendance is limited based on provincial health orders.

“I know it’s within the safe cap that we have for our hall space.”

The centre may have to adapt plans if health orders change prior to the event.

“We know how challenging the pandemic has been for many older adults and very isolating so we do want to provide those opportunities for people to connect and especially to bring more seniors to come and experience the seniors centre as well,” Kupferschmidt added.

The seniors centre is at 20605 51B Ave.

Bria Communities, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, operates four seniors residences here and in Tsawwassen. In Langley, those sites include Magnolia Gardens and Sunridge Gardens.

Parliament brought in the Celebrating Canada’s Seniors Act to designate Oct. 1 at National Seniors’ Day back in 2010, and the United Nations designated the date at the International Day of Older Persons in 1990.

ALDERGROVE

There won’t be events happening on National Seniors’ Day at the Aldergrove Veterans’ and Seniors Society but it is continuing with take-out meals. Dine in will re-open on Oct. 5 for seniors aged 55 and over.

The centre will be open on Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be activities after the meal, starting at 1 p.m.

People must have proof of vaccination, masks are mandatory and moving from table to table will not be allowed.

