Did you attend Sperling Church Sunday School in Langley?

The Langley Centennial Museum is hoping the public can help identify people in this photo from the Sperling Church Sunday School. (Langley Township photo)

The public can help preserve local history by providing information about photos in the Langley Centennial Museum photo collection.

For instance, the Township, which owns the museum located in Fort Langley, has posted to its social media channels a photo from the Sperling Church Sunday School, asking the public to help identify the people in the photo.

Do you know anyone in this photo? It was recently donated to #LangleyCentennialMuseum and features the Sperling Church Sunday School class from 1968 or 1969. If you can help us identify anyone, please send an email to museum@tol.ca #LangleyBC #TownshipOfLangley pic.twitter.com/pfLzZfjSif — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) May 13, 2021

The museum has an extensive photo collection and vital to presering local history is preserving the information about who is in the photos and other details before they are lost to time.

Anyone with information about the Sperling photo and other photos in the collection can email details to museum@tol.ca. People can also look through the museum photo collection, although it’s easy to while away hours doing so. There’s also collections of oral history, artifacts, and more available to check out online.

