Dinner is served – next Langley community dinner planned for Feb. 1

Tickets are $5 for the community-organized dinner meant to encourage people to meet their neighbours

Alison Smith, agricultural co-ordinator with the Langley Environmental Partners Society, was one of the two organizers of a community dinner on Sept. 26. The next one is Feb. 1. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A chance to break bread and break the ice happens with the next One Table Community Dinner on Feb. 1.

Stacey McLeod Wakelin has been doing community dinners for a few years now, connecting people within the community and making a difference in breaking down barriers. This past fall, Amanda Smith from LEPS has joined forces together with Stacey to ensure that this sense of true community continues to flourish throughout Langley neighbourhoods.

“It is time to get to know our neighbours within our neighbourhoods. Social media is doing a great job at connecting people. Now it’s time to take it one step forward,” Smith said.

The community is invited to dinner on Feb. 1 at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 20097 72nd Ave. The event runs 6 t0 8 p.m.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for all ages to gather around the table and talk, like we used to at home around the dinner table. If you don’t have a family, we will be that for you. Everyone there, will be that for you,” she added.

Dinner will be lasagna, salads, bread and dessert. There are gluten free and vegetarian lasagnas as well.

Tickets are $5 but if this is a financial barrier, people can contact the organizers because they want everyone to be able to participate. People can go to eventbrite.ca and search for Langley Community Dinner to get tickets or people can RSVP by Jan. 26 to Wakelin (text 778-808-8954) or email Smith at agriculture@leps.bc.ca and then pay at the door. They encourage people to pick up more than one ticket and invite others along.

“As no matter how we grow and change as an overall community, we need to talk with each other. Getting to know each other does not have to stop us from reaching out with each other, when we need it,” Wakelin said.

The evening, though intended to encourage conversation and meeting other local residents, also features some entertainment.

“We look forward to welcoming a musical guest, Jana Seale, and collaborating on an art project with the guidance of Zealous Art,” she added.

The church has donated the space for this event that is organized by local residents and has no religious nor political affiliations.

