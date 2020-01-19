Alison Smith, agricultural co-ordinator with the Langley Environmental Partners Society, was one of the two organizers of a community dinner on Sept. 26. The next one is Feb. 1. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Dinner is served – next Langley community dinner planned for Feb. 1

Tickets are $5 for the community-organized dinner meant to encourage people to meet their neighbours

A chance to break bread and break the ice happens with the next One Table Community Dinner on Feb. 1.

Stacey McLeod Wakelin has been doing community dinners for a few years now, connecting people within the community and making a difference in breaking down barriers. This past fall, Amanda Smith from LEPS has joined forces together with Stacey to ensure that this sense of true community continues to flourish throughout Langley neighbourhoods.

“It is time to get to know our neighbours within our neighbourhoods. Social media is doing a great job at connecting people. Now it’s time to take it one step forward,” Smith said.

The community is invited to dinner on Feb. 1 at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 20097 72nd Ave. The event runs 6 t0 8 p.m.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for all ages to gather around the table and talk, like we used to at home around the dinner table. If you don’t have a family, we will be that for you. Everyone there, will be that for you,” she added.

Dinner will be lasagna, salads, bread and dessert. There are gluten free and vegetarian lasagnas as well.

Tickets are $5 but if this is a financial barrier, people can contact the organizers because they want everyone to be able to participate. People can go to eventbrite.ca and search for Langley Community Dinner to get tickets or people can RSVP by Jan. 26 to Wakelin (text 778-808-8954) or email Smith at agriculture@leps.bc.ca and then pay at the door. They encourage people to pick up more than one ticket and invite others along.

“As no matter how we grow and change as an overall community, we need to talk with each other. Getting to know each other does not have to stop us from reaching out with each other, when we need it,” Wakelin said.

The evening, though intended to encourage conversation and meeting other local residents, also features some entertainment.

“We look forward to welcoming a musical guest, Jana Seale, and collaborating on an art project with the guidance of Zealous Art,” she added.

The church has donated the space for this event that is organized by local residents and has no religious nor political affiliations.

• READ MORE: Breaking bread helps break the ice at Langley community dinner

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

On the Table was a community dinner held in Murrayville last autumn. The event included discussions on food security. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley City Mayor’s inaugural Winter Wonderland Charity Gala is sold out

Just Posted

VIDEO: SPCA and RCMP remove several animals, including pig, at private animal rescue in Langley

Home at 5500 block of 216th Street has undergone multiple seizures over the past five years

Laila Biali, jazz singer, songwriter, and pianist plays Langley’s BEZ Arts Hub Feb. 7

Songs include “River,” “Yellow,” “We Go,” “Satellite,” “Let Go,” and “Woodstock”

Aldergrove’s Ethan Foster wins heptathlon in Edmonton

Foster and fellow TWU Spartan Weiss finish 1-2 at Golden Bear Open

Volunteers; the rock behind every curling tournament

Al MacKinnon leads volunteer ice cleaners at Langley’s Canadian juniors curling championships

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships officially begin

Langley Curling Centre hosts top event

Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

A man is still missing in the blizzard

After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl

KC beats Tennessee, San Francisco dispatches Green Bay to reach NFL title game

B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Horgan’s biggest challenge in the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humming along

Victoria family focuses on ‘letting go, enjoying time together’ after dad gets dementia

Walter Strauss has developed an interest in music and now takes line dancing classes

B.C. forest industry grasps for hope amid seven-month strike, shutdowns, changes

Some experts say this could be worse for forestry than the 2008 financial crisis

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

Woman was found dead in her Gastown home

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Most Read