Dinner offers big infusion to Langley charity

Tickets are almost sold out for the third annual Plates & Glasses event this weekend in support of the Langley Hospice Society.

The evening consists of a five-course meal and drink pairings, live entertainment by Flamenco guitarist Rossi, a silent auction, and 50/50 draw, and a guest presentation by speaker Lori Morison – a client of Langley Hospice’s bereavement and grief support services.

“It’s coming together as fabulously as it has in the past,” said Shannon Todd Booth, hospice’s communications and funds manager and acting executive director.

“This is a fundraiser that’s directly in support of our supportive programs centre and all the bereavement and grief support programs and services that we provide,” she said.

“We focus a lot on the continuum of support that happens. We provide anticipatory, early, and ongoing grief support.”

Hospice supports both family members and patients through the process.

“We see people at different ages and stages in the grief journey,” Todd Booth added.

According to Todd Booth, last year’s event raised approximately $30,000 for the programs.

“We’re hoping to meet or beat. We’re grateful for the community support and every dollar counts,” said Todd Booth, noting that last year, more than 1,500 children, teens, adults, and families accessed support and services at the hospice.

She called the event a “labour of love,” because many local businesses offer their services and support.

Food is prepared by Well Seasoned gourmet food store, and beverage pairings are curated by KIS Consulting.

A variety of other goods comes from Bonetti Meats, 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market, and Champs Mushrooms.

Todd Booth said the community donations make it possible to keep the event’s costs low, and ensure that “funds go where they are intended to.”

The evening is “family styled” as guests enjoy shared plates around intimate tables of eight.

“We’ve been told time and again it’s the most fun people have had at a fundraiser, and it’s probably one of the best meals in town,” Todd Booth added.

Plates & Glasses runs on Saturday, April 6 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://langleyhospice.com/events/platesandglasses/ or call 604-530-1115.