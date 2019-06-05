Discover Langley City holds free guided mural walks

Sarah Mcleod (right) and Mya Basra (left) will give free mural walks around Langley City. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Experiencing Langley’s history has never been quite so fun with Discover Langley City’s Guided Mural Walks. The first of its kind tour is for all ages and will take people behind the scenes of downtown Langley’s vibrant artwork.

Lasting over a one-hour period, anyone can join all summer long for free to get the scoop behind murals they may have seen before but never known much about.

Local artist Judy Pohl’s work will be extensively featured, including some of her murals showcasing Langley landmarks like the Sendall Gardens and Brydon Park.

Pohl said she was “inspired to get more colour into downtown. Langley is really important to me but the city was drab and dreary once upon a time ago.”

For the past six years, Pohl has donated one mural each year to the city on her mission to brighten it up.

Sarah Mcleod and Mya Basra are the community ambassadors who have designed the program; they will be giving the walks and have described their tour as “an urban hike for all ages.”

Notable murals covered on the walk include “Butterfly”, “A World Without Bees”, and “Magical Door” – the latter Mcleod described as “a portal to a fairytale land.”

As a bit of extra incentive for kids, Mcleod said “if some people look carefully, they may spot a Pokemon in a few of the murals.”

Additionally, people will learn about local celebrities and get a sense of how the community of Langley all began back in the early days of the Hudson’s Bay Company. Wood carvings on Glover Road and Fraser Highway and stops at a few notable buildings will also be included.

As brand new murals are being currently painted across bare walls in downtown, more stops will be likely added to the tour as the summer goes along.

Tours are given every week until August 29th on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays. People can choose between an 11 a.m. or and 2 p.m. tour.

Although there is no charge, guests still must RSVP on the Mural Walks’ Eventbrite page to participate.

