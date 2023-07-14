Discover old and new traditions at Aldergrove Fair this year

Nicole Franks (left) and Shawn Murphy (right) of the Aldergrove-based Thunderbird Fast Draw Club (Langley Advance Times file)

Aldergrove Fair is bringing back old traditions and introducing new attractions this year.

After two years of cancelled or scaled-back events due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the July 14 to 16 fair will see the return in full of many traditional events. Favourites like the fast-draw demonstrations, antique tractor pull, main stage music, and a kids zone are back again this year.

The fast draw demonstration, put on by the Thunderbird Fast Draw Club, has been a part of the fair for nearly two decades, according to Mike Robinson, a volunteer director of the fair.

Fast draw is a competition featuring western-style holsters and single-action six-shooters loaded with blanks. Participants must draw their guns from the holster and fire at random targets before time runs out. Local politicians, business people, and other prominent Langley folks will get to test their speed with a shooting iron in front of the crowds.

Also returning this year is the famous tractor pull in its traditional format, which means multiple weight classes ranging from tiny “garden tractors” up to big farm tractors.

In the tractor pull, a tractor hauls a large sled, with wheels at the back, that has a significant amount of weight on it. The weight doesn’t stay still, either – it moves forward during the course of the pull, so it weighs down the portion of the sled that drags on the ground, increasing resistance the longer the tractor lasts.

“We have a new person for the tractor pull, Sandy, who has been a regular person at committee meetings for the last five years or so,” Robinson said.

The dog agility show also makes a return this year, which involves pups of all sizes completing an obstacle course.

Also returning are military vehicle exhibits, various vendor booths, games, and a children’s zone.

Plus, the popular car show will be back on Friday night, July 14.

New activities to look forward to this year are a water balloon popping contest and potato sack race, details are in the works, said Robinson.

“If we get another handful of volunteers, we’ll be able to make it happen,” he noted.

The fair runs from Friday to Sunday, July 14 to 16, at the Aldergrove Athletic Park — entrance at 26770 29th Ave.

For details, people can visit aldergrovefair.ca.

