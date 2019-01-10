Buddy is one of the dogs available for adoption at the event. Courtesy Embrace a Discarded Animal Society

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Many dogs will be looking for loving homes this weekend at an adoption event hosted by the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society at PetSmart Langley from Jan. 11 to 13.

According to event organizers, 70 rescue dogs will be at the event.

“December and January are extremely challenging months for shelters,” said Leslie Fee, president and founder of Embrace a Discarded Animal Society.

“So many dogs are cruelly dumped at shelters during the holidays because their families don’t want to take care of them or they’re going away, or they’re surrendered after the holidays by people who got the dog as a gift when they didn’t want one.”

Lower Mainland residents who are interested in adopting can come out to the event for a meet and greet with the dogs.

Applicants can complete an application form on the society’s website www.embracesociety.ca in advance or during the event.

The event is at PetSmart Langley at 20015 Langley bypass on Jan. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society has been involved in the rescue, transport, and re-homing of small breed dogs since 2012.

