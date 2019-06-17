The SPCA is seeking donations for Bane, who needs spinal surgery. (Contributed)

Mini pinscher at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Bane has a painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome

A seven-year-old miniature pinscher is in need of life-changing spinal surgery.

Bane arrived at the B.C. SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch at the end of May with what was suspected to be an abscessed tooth.

But Bane would arch his back and tremble in pain just from walking.

After an X-ray and pain control medication, Bane was taken for an MRI, which determined he had intervertebral disc disease in his c2 to c3 spinal cord, causing compression in the neck area.

The painful condition is known as Wobbler Syndrome.

Bane will need the damaged discs to be removed, then require physiotherapy and several months in care to recover before he is ready to be adopted.

The total cost of care is expected to reach $9,440.

READ ALSO: Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

The neurologist who examined Bane said his prognosis is excellent.

“When Bane is having one of his extreme pain episodes, he still wags his tail and looks for comfort and affection,” said SPCA Maple Ridge branch manager Krista Shaw.

“He likes hopping up into the laps of staff so he can get a hug and give a kiss,” she added.

Personal updates for Bane will be provided to anyone who donates to his campaign.

The monetary goal will include surgery, medication, vaccinations, regular health check and daily care for Bane until he is ready to be adopted out.

If his medical costs and those for care are less than is raised in his name, additional funds will provide care for other animals.

So far, 80 per cent of the goal, or $7,605, has been raised.

• Donations for Bane’s care and the care of other animals in need can be made at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 10235 Jackson Road, Maple Ridge, or call 604-463-9511.

 


