Dogs pose for pictures with Santa at Langley fundraiser

Maddy, a one-year-old lab cross from Cloverdale, bought the whole family to Langley for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 27. Hosted by the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, the event raised funds for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Chelsea MacKenzie from Abbotsford provided multipoo Archie, 2, with a Christmas hat for his photo with Santa on Sunday at the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, a fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Corgi Clover, 2, from Delta, wore a Christmas sweater. Clover was among more than 70 pups who posed for pictures with Santa on Sunday at the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, a fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Photographer Katherine Gonzalez, of Vancouver Pet Photography, knew how to get the attention of her canine subjects at a pictures-with-Santa fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society hosted by OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley A Toby, 9, a Dachshund-Yorkie cross from Surrey, was nicknamed “Yoda’ by his owner because of his ears. He was among more than 70 canines who posed for pictures with Santa on Sunday at the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, a fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When they couldn’t find a pet-photos-with-Santa event near them, Nicole and Wayne Cameron drove in from White Rock with their 9-year-old Havanese Cohiba to have their picture taken with Santa at the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City on Sunday, Nov. 28.

“There was no place in Surrey,” Nicole told the Langley Advance Times, before they had their picture taken by Katherine Gonzales of Vancouver Pet Photography, with Cohiba snuggled between Wayne and Santa.

More than 70 pets and owners signed up for scheduled appointments at the fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) hosted by OpenRoad.

Contributions to the four-hour by-donation event topped $1,749.

It was one of several dog-oriented fundraisers hosted by the company.

Organizer Joanna Ho, OpenRoad loyalty and retention manager, said she had the idea to create a quiet Christmas holiday space for dogs, and their owners, with a professional photographer and a professional Santa, after she had trouble finding places to get a good Santa photo with her dog, a rescue pit bull.

Ho described the Sunday event as a “community meet-up for dogs.”

That was certainly the case for Jake Hartman and daughter Payton, 8, who came in from Port Moody with Levi, a 12-year old border collie cross, and Percy, a two-year-old Australian poodle cross.

They were happily visiting with the other dogs until the owner of one slightly hyper puppy tried to settle their pet down by ordering them to sit for a treat.

Levi and Percy immediately plunked themselves down next to the small dog, looking expectantly at the owner, who obtained treats from one of the volunteers at the event to reward them.

There are other events pending that will mix charity with canine Christmas photos in the Langley area.

On Saturday, Dec.3, LAPS will host pet photos at 26220 – 56th Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up by calling 604-857-5055. There will be vendors, and s’mores kits to enjoy, hot chocolate and coffee.

Camp Beer Company in Langley will be doing dog Santa photos on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 12 – 4 p.m. at 19664 64th Ave. Donations will go towards the Brews Memorial Fund supporting LAPS.

Another opportunity for pets and people photos with Santa, and Mrs. Claus, will be happening at Art’s Nursery Ltd on the Langley-Surrey border on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday Dec. 4 at 8940 192nd Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event is by donation, with proceeds going to Dhana Metta Animal Rescue. A photographer will be on hand.

