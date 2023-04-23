Dollar sale helps Aldergrove elementary school purchase sound gear

Shoppers loved the math.
Everything – whether it was a sequined backpack or a bread maker – was $1 at the Shortreed Dollar Sale on Friday, April 21.
The sale is run by the parent advisory council as one of its key fundraisers, and the money from Friday’s sale is earmarked for sound equipment.
“This year, we are fundraising for our sound system for our gym,” organizer Cashmere Roder explained. “So we have been hosting events throughout the year, and this is kind of one of our last big fundraisers to get the rest of the money.”
The twice yearly sale has been a winning formula for the PAC, allowing it to help out the school in various ways, including providing food.
“Over the years we have paid for, our playground. We have bought sports equipment,” she added. “We have helped the kids being able to go on field trips and have performers and entertainment come into the school.”
The school borrowed the idea from Parkside Elementary which held a dollar sale several years ago. It started with a Shortreed dollar sale one Christmas and was adopted in the twice yearly sales which occur in April and November. The pricing gives the customers predictability and makes it a bit easier on organizers since they don’t have to attach price tags to each item.
