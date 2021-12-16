Donations pick up for Kimz Angels fill-the-ambulance donation drive

Harinder and Gulzar Cheema dropped off donations at Kimz Angels fill the ambulance event on Saturday, Dec. 11. in Langley. After a slow start, contributions picked up to give the charity its ‘best year ever’ founder Kim Snow said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After a slow start, donations to Kimz Angels annual fill-the-ambulance drive picked up over the Dec. 11-12 weekend, producing the best tally yet for the Langley charity.

While donations of actual goods were down, donations of gift cards were way up, said Kimz founder Kim Snow.

“This is our best year ever,” said a relieved Snow, who became worried when contributions were running lower than usual during the first day of the event, on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The annual fundraiser was operating as a drive-thru event at Focus West Logistics at unit 180, 9347 200A St., for a second year in a row because of COVID-19 concerns, rather than its usual home at the Murrayville IGA.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Slow start to Kimz Angels annual fill-the-ambulance donation drive in Langley

By the end of the weekend, about $3,000 worth of goods had been dropped off, and Focus West matched the contributions, to bring the total value to $6,000.

Gift cards for food and other necessities totalled $9,700, including $5,000 worth provided by Kimz sponsors Phil and Barb Jackman.

Kim Snow of Kimz Angels greeted donors at the charity’s fill the ambulance event on Saturday, Dec. 11. in Langley. After a slow start, contributions picked up to give the charity its ‘best year ever’ Snow said. (Langley Advance Times file)

Snow said the gift cards will go in the hampers Kimz distributes to families in need.

“It’s easier, with everything that’s going on, to buy cards rather than shop for actual goods,” Snow speculated.

A grateful Snow is hoping contributions will continue after the holidays.

“Keep donations coming in,” Snow encouraged, because people are needy all year round.

After close to two years of the pandemic, Snow said Kimz is being contacted by more seniors, more families, and more working poor, people “just one paycheque away” from homelessness.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Big response to Kimz Angels donation despite COVID-19 restrictions

The charity is looking for bottled water, ready-to-eat food items, canned meat, hearty soups, cereal and granola bars, peanut butter and and crackers, canned fruit, canned vegetables, restaurant gift cards, grocery gift cards and gas gift cards, as well as towels and blankets and new and unopened underwear, socks, toothbrushes, tooth past, deodorant, diapers size 4,5, and 6, pads and tampons, and depends undergarments for seniors.

People who can’t make it to the warehouse can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

Charity and DonationsLangley