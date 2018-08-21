Donors rally to Cancer Drivers

Influx of financial aid ‘perfect timing’ spokesperson says

Donors are stepping up to help the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society (VCDS) cope with a combination of higher gas prices and increased demand.

A car wash fundraiser in Langley raised nearly $3,000 over the Aug. 19 weekend, with a sponsor offering to match as much as $2,000.

That comes after a White Rock car wash in June where two anonymous donors later agreed to match every dollar raised, effectively tripling the $2,300 raised by volunteers.

Both car washes were hosted by the Trotman Auto Group, owners of both Langley Chrysler and White Rock Volkswagen.

READ MORE: Cancer drivers service running low on funds

As well, the society has received a cheque for $15,000 from the Twins Cancer Raising Fund, operated by the Property Twins, Langley’s Jamie Ruscheinski and Chris Ruscheinski.

READ MORE: Langley twins raise $520,000 for cancer research

The donations come at a time when the all-volunteer service is running low on funds, thanks to the rising cost of gas and greater numbers of patients seeking to use the free service.

“Perfect timing,” said society spokesperson George Garrett.

The service provides free transportation for cancer patients to and from appointments in most Lower Mainland communities.

The society has warned it will have gone through all of its operating funds in the next three months, after which it will be forced to dip into its cash reserve.

The VCDS pays its drivers 44 cents a kilometre and many donate the money back.

Even so, the average cost per ride in the Langley-Abbotsford area rose to an all-time high in June at $43.07 because patients from that region are driven the longest distances, going to BC cancer clinics in Vancouver, Surrey and Abbotsford.

The number of people requesting rides is projected to increase from 6,000 in 2017 to 8,000 this year.

It costs about $15,000 a month to operate the service, with virtually all of that going to help cover driver costs.

The VCDS operates in both Langleys, Abbotsford, Surrey, White Rock, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Port Moody, the North Shore, Delta and part of New Westminster.

Service to other communities in the Lower Mainland is offered by the Freemason’s Cancer Car Program.

The VCDS was created as an emergency replacement by drivers who used to work in the Volunteer Driver Program, which was cancelled in 2015 after almost a quarter century as a cost-saving measure by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS).

The society offers free transportation to patients throughout diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care. A caregiver may accompany a patient and most drivers can accommodate walkers and wheelchairs.

Dispatchers work from home, and volunteers drive one to three times a week. Patients call the number, leave information with their address and time of appointment, and they get a call back within 24 hours with info on the driver.

To schedule a ride, once a patient has received their referral and knows the dates and times of upcoming appointments, they, a family member or a caregiver can call the dispatch office at 604-515-5400.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Stars offer four tickets to tonight’s Langley concert to $500 donors

From country music celebrities to NHL alumni, many famous faces hit the links at Redwoods today.

Donors rally to Cancer Drivers

Influx of financial aid ‘perfect timing’ spokesperson says

Date rapist left victims with ‘long-lasting, emotional scars,’ judge says

Klifford Kenyon of Abbotsford sentenced to additional two years in prison

Fire in barn that housed therapy horses has been confirmed an arson

Abbotsford Police Department is now investigating and seeks witnesses

VIDEO: SUV crashes into Langley City tattoo shop

Police closed 203 Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Most Read

  • White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

    Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

  • Donors rally to Cancer Drivers

    Influx of financial aid ‘perfect timing’ spokesperson says