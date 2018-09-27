Doors on Langley’s new interpretive centre swing open – for a day

Langley residents kicked off fall with a visit to Derek Doubleday Arboretum and Rivers Day.

There’s a large log building being erected like a carpenters castle in the middle of the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, and for the first time the public was invited in to look around on Sunday.

The Rotary Interpretive Centre, built in large part through fundraising efforts and donated labour by Langley Rotarians, is about a month or so from completion, said Al Neufeld, the Township’s deputy director of parks.

Although the building is still empty, people were able to walk through the centre during Rivers Day, and admire the carpentry feats that were achieved to bring the structure to this stage, said Scott Anderson, of Anderson Properties.

He’s taken over as prime contractor for the final stages of the construction and said the looming deadline of Sunday’s River Day festivities gave them a goal to push for.

WATCH: Volunteers keep costs down on new Langley interpretive centre

“Everyone has been working really hard,” Anderson said. “Many volunteers and sub-contractors have been working here day and night the last few weeks trying to get everything ready for this event.”

He said the project was 85 per cent complete, and said “It’s been a bit of a push in the last couple weeks to get it ready for today, but it’s good to have a deadline.”

The biggest job still outstanding, Neufeld said, is running services to the building. But, he hopes to have that portion of the work finished in within a few weeks.

The Township is hoping to start scheduling environmental workshops, classes, and seminars in the three-storey facility early in the new year.

While part of the main floor will be used for static displays to describe the natural eco-system that makes of the park, Neufeld said it will also feature meeting space available for rent and for use by groups such as Langley Environmental Partners Society and other environmental stewards needing classroom space.

He credited the Rotary Clubs for making this project a reality much sooner than the Township could have ever hoped, kicking in about a third of the cost for the centre.

Thanks to a $250,000 donation, plus countless hours of donated labour by Rotarians, the centre was started well ahead of the Township’s timeline.

“It’s really nice to see everything coming together,” Anderson added.

Opening the doors on the interpretive centre for viewing was among the highlights at this year’s Rivers Day festivities held Sunday at the arboretum.

Hundreds came out to be part of the day of outdoor activities and interactive displays.

“Rivers Day has been a tradition in Langley for the close to three decades,” Township Mayor Jack Froese said during the official opening ceremonies.

“It’s a wonderful way to celebrate our water courses and environment. It showcases the importance of caring for the world all around us,” he said, thanking all those who attended.

“It’s great to see so many families and so many young children coming out to this event every year,” he said. “I think it’s so great that young kids are here and they learn about the environment in such a way, it’s hands on, and they can see it, and touch it, and be part of it. That’s so important,” he said.

Rivers Day was just the beginning of three weeks of Water Weeks events happening around the Township.

 

Once services are run into the Rotary Interpretive Centre (above) in the next few weeks, it will be all but complete. The Township hopes to start booking events, classes, and meetings in the main floor space early in the new year. The public was given their first glimpse inside during Sunday’s Rivers Day festivities at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Most Read