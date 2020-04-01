Doorstep donation pick-up in Aldergrove seeks to quell food bank’s short supply

Early April initiative allows locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

The Aldergrove Food Bank is currently running low on food and hygiene items during the COVID-19 crisis and a local business owner is leading the charge to help.

Last Tuesday, 45 people showed up to receive provisions from the food bank, including four new patrons, explained manager Mary van Zuuk.

“Four at once was surprising,” van Zuuk said. “That is close to 10 per cent of the people we served on Tuesday.”

The manager saw several recipients check-off “changing circumstances” as a reason for their latest visit, and she presumes its because many people are now unemployed due to sweeping business closures as a result of the pandemic.

This week, president of Aldergrove Business Association and realtor, Jodi Steeves, heard the food bank was in short supply of certain items which include size 5 and 6 diapers and canned fruit and meat.

For the first week of April, Steeves will be conducting doorstep (or curbside) pick-ups of donations from the people of Aldergrove to quell the food bank shortage.

Residents, especially those in self-isolation, are encouraged to give what they can by placing it outside of their home in a bag and texting Steeves at 604-833-5634 to schedule a time for pick-up.

“If we know by noon, we can pick the item up the same day. If it’s later in the day when we are contacted then we can pick it up the next day,” Steeves said.

RELATED: Aldergrove food bank still lending a helping handing during COVID-19 pandemic

She’s asking the donation be clearly labelled with “food bank” to avoid any confusion.

Steeves is hoping that her offer to transport the goods daily will allow more people to do good from the safety of their homes.

Items in short supply include:

– Diapers sizes 5 and 6

– Canned fruit and vegetables

– Canned meat like ham, chicken, or tuna

– Snack food items such as cookies, crackers, etc.

– Personal care items including shampoo, pads, bars of soap, and deodorant

– Dog and cat food

If those living in Aldergrove are able to offer doorstep donations will be accepted for pick-up until its next service day – Tuesday, April 7.

The food bank serves up to 60 local families, in total, nearly 130 people including individuals and homeless patrons from the Aldergrove area.

Alternatively, people who do their grocery shopping at Aldergrove’s FreshCo can purchase $5 to $10 hampers that go directly into its storeroom.

Food bank stock – which is housed inside the Aldergrove Vineyard church – is arranged, and now given through the church’s outside door to ensure social distancing.

Those in Aldergrove looking to sign up for assistance can call 604-857-1671.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos Jersey Day to commence despite closed classes

Just Posted

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Langley

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

Members of Parliament to receive legislated pay raise Wednesday, April 1

Doorstep donation pick-up in Aldergrove seeks to quell food bank’s short supply

Early April initiative allows locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

VIDEO: Dog missing in Aldergrove since winter sees his family again for the first time

Aldergrove helped find Buster, says dad, who has now witnessed ‘the power of social media’

VIDEO: How a Langley grocery store employee serves shoppers during the COVID crisis for

At the end of her day, Shaylin Thulin goes home and throws all her work clothes in the laundry

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Most Read