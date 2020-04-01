Doorstep donation pick-up in Aldergrove seeks to quell food bank’s short supply

Early April initiative allows locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

The Aldergrove Food Bank is currently running low on food and hygiene items during the COVID-19 crisis and a local business owner is leading the charge to help.

Last Tuesday, 45 people showed up to receive provisions from the food bank, including four new patrons, explained manager Mary van Zuuk.

“Four at once was surprising,” van Zuuk said. “That is close to 10 per cent of the people we served on Tuesday.”

The manager saw several recipients check-off “changing circumstances” as a reason for their latest visit, and she presumes its because many people are now unemployed due to sweeping business closures as a result of the pandemic.

This week, president of Aldergrove Business Association and realtor, Jodi Steeves, heard the food bank was in short supply of certain items which include size 5 and 6 diapers and canned fruit and meat.

For the first week of April, Steeves will be conducting doorstep (or curbside) pick-ups of donations from the people of Aldergrove to quell the food bank shortage.

Residents, especially those in self-isolation, are encouraged to give what they can by placing it outside of their home in a bag and texting Steeves at 604-833-5634 to schedule a time for pick-up.

“If we know by noon, we can pick the item up the same day. If it’s later in the day when we are contacted then we can pick it up the next day,” Steeves said.

She’s asking the donation be clearly labelled with “food bank” to avoid any confusion.

Steeves is hoping that her offer to transport the goods daily will allow more people to do good from the safety of their homes.

Items in short supply include:

– Diapers sizes 5 and 6

– Canned fruit and vegetables

– Canned meat like ham, chicken, or tuna

– Snack food items such as cookies, crackers, etc.

– Personal care items including shampoo, pads, bars of soap, and deodorant

– Dog and cat food

If those living in Aldergrove are able to offer doorstep donations will be accepted for pick-up until its next service day – Tuesday, April 7.

The food bank serves up to 60 local families, in total, nearly 130 people including individuals and homeless patrons from the Aldergrove area.

Alternatively, people who do their grocery shopping at Aldergrove’s FreshCo can purchase $5 to $10 hampers that go directly into its storeroom.

Food bank stock – which is housed inside the Aldergrove Vineyard church – is arranged, and now given through the church’s outside door to ensure social distancing.

Those in Aldergrove looking to sign up for assistance can call 604-857-1671.

Coronavirus