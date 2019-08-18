Downtown Langley becomes a food lover’s smorgasbord

For those who have strolled along downtown Langley sidewalks looking for dinner, an overwhelming choice of restaurants most certainly would have presented itself.

It’s just nearly impossible to make the time and stomach space to visit them all, but the good news for foodies is Fork and Finger returns for another year on Saturday, Aug. 24, providing Langley with an opportunity to try as many meals as they wish.

The yearly food extravaganza has been growing since the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) got things cooking in 2013, nearly doubling the amount of participating businesses since then with 19 restaurants this time around.

Laura Warren, event production manager from Rare Affairs, which helps plan and facilitate the event, said there will be a snack for everyone.

“It’s a great way for people looking to try a place but haven’t been able to. The goal is to get them to say ‘what a hidden gem’ or ‘that’s my new favorite place’,” Warren said.

People are invited to pop down to McBurney Plaza between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick-up a Fork and Finger passport to guide them on their journey.

”The sampler people get at each restaurant is quite large for five dollars,” she explained. “If people get at least three stickers on a passport from their visit and return it at the end of the day, they will be entered into a draw for 1000 downtown dollars.”

The fun doesn’t just stop at finding food either; award winning celebrity chef Spencer Watts – host of the shows Fish the Dish, Watts on the Grill, and Spencer’s Big 30 on Gusto TV – will be demoing fish dishes in McBurney at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

BBQ Pitmaster Kevin Legge will also be bringing a variety of surprise meats for people to taste at 1:30 p.m..

Warren also said not to leave your children at home either as there will plenty for them to try, particularly kids with sweet-tooths, as well. “Stickey’s Candy will have Fresh Baked Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and Brogan’s Diner old fashioned milkshakes,” she said.

DLBA will also be on site handing out cupcakes from Lemon Bakery to add even more tasting choices while Ryan McAllister will provide some live music.

Coming after the McBurney Plaza Summer Series and Arts Alive, Warren explained that it’s been a busy time for Downtown Langley, but it’s all been part of an initiative to bring the community together.

“Fork and Finger really brings people in to see what Langley has who might normally rely on chain restaurants. It’s about promoting small businesses and keeping dollars in our own community,” Warren said.

The first 250 people to grab a passport Saturday morning will also get a free $5 sampler coupon to get the day started.

Participating restaurants and dishes:

1 Fish 2 Fish – Smoked Salmon (3 varieties)

Annora Restaurant – Garlic Scape Gnocchi

Avishan – Ghormeh Sabzi (Iranian Herb & Meat Stew) Served With Rice

Brogan’s Diner – Old Fashioned Milkshake

Cafe Young – Large Refreshing Iced Tea & Choice of Classic Cookie or Apple Strudel

Captain’s Galley Fish & Chips – 1 Piece Cod & Small Chips

Food By Fanta – Grilled Cheese Waffle Chicken, Matcha Souffle Pancake or Spaghetti Scallop Pad Cha

Hot & Toasty Cafe – Chocolate, Strawberry & Banana Crepe

Leef & Stem Culinary Co. – Mother Bowl: Organic Buckwheat Noodles, Hempheart & Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Yams, Beluga Lentils

Lemon Bakery – Lemon Crinkle Cookie & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Masala India Bistro – Butter Chicken Combo or Shahi Paneer Combo

McBurney Coffee and Tea House – Medium Italian Soda & Mini Cookie

Olivo Pasta – Chicken or Vegetarian Fusilli Rose Served with a Small Garlic Bread

Red Velvet Cafe – Decadent Cinnamon Bun & Wild Organic Coffee

Rib & Chicken – Korean Fried Chicken (take out only)

Shiraz Bar & Grill – Kebab

Sticky’s Candy & Bakery – Fresh Baked Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (you choose the cookie & ice cream!)

Tacoholic – 2 Tacos of Choice (excluding fish)

Viva Mexico Restaurant Grill & Cantina – 3 Chicken Tacos or 3 Beef Tacos

