Sonya Janeshewski, 14, was chosen as the youth winner of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation face mask design contest. (Janeshewski family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dr. Bonnie Henry inspired Langley teen’s face mask design

Two winners announced in the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation face mask design contest

People are being bombarded with information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the long list of dos and don’ts people encounter daily, Langley’s Sonya Janeshewski wanted to offer some encouragement in her submission to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation mask design contest.

The Langley Fine Arts school music student found inspiration in the words of Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial chief medical officer and it won the 14-year-old the youth category prize.

• BUY a LMHF face mask with one of the winning designs.

Janeshewski said she was grateful for the opportunity to take part in the contest since her mom has received good care during a trip to Langley Memorial Hospital.

Truth be told, Janeshewski forgot she entered because the deadline to announce the winner came and went. Then she woke up to a surprise email that said she won.

“It was so cool,” she said. “So I ran to my mom and dad’s room.”

She found out about the contest from a friend and the words of Dr. Henry came floating into her consciousness. The contest got her thinking about the pandemic and about her hometown.

Her mask design is a cluster of positive words in different fonts and colours.

“I’ve done a lot of word art, but it just mostly for me and school,” she said.

Her mom has sewn her some masks, but Janeshewski is excitedly waiting to see her art on a foundation mask.

“We were blown away by the creativity Langley showed, and the love and support they wanted to give back to the community,” said Terra Scheer, responsible for foundation communications.

The adult category was won by Harleen Kaur Gill.

The 23-year-old local woman used the image of hands forming a heart that frames a group of health care workers.

“Thank you for this opportunity for me to support my community and the amazing front line workers,” Gill said. “I definitely appreciate all they are doing during this difficult time.”

The masks will be available for the public to purchase starting in September but can be ordered through the foundation website. They will cost $20 apiece with proceeds going to support the foundation and the orders are delivered to people’s homes.

The foundation is also welcoming local businesses that want to carry the masks. So far Country Lumber is on-board.

“Wearing a non-medical face mask – even if you have no symptoms – is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Scheer noted.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sonya Janeskewski is a music student at Langley Fine Arts School but used her visual arts talents to design a face mask design for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation contest. (LMHF/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

Just Posted

WATCH: Crews quell blaze in Langley City at 204th Street and 54th Avenue

Residents evacuated from building after a vehicle reportedly caught fire in the parkade

VIDEO: Micro weddings, social separation and dividers; how Langley’s Newlands Golf and Country Club is dealing with the coronovirus pandemic

Facility’s 70th anniversary coincided with arrival of COVID-19

Langley author releases Lebanon humour book one day before Beirut explosion

Dr. Ted Siverns published Laughing in Lebanon: Stories of Jiha & Friends

Dr. Bonnie Henry inspired Langley teen’s face mask design

Two winners announced in the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation face mask design contest

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital involves single patient

Fraser Health added Langley Memorial to its outbreak lists Tuesday, Aug. 25

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Most Read