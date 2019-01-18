Dr. Keith Lamont was one of the founding members of the Langley Community Music School. Courtesy LCMS

Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Dr. Keith Lamont’s funeral service is on Jan. 20 at the Langley Community Music School

A Langley philanthropist and doctor – Dr. Keith Lamont – passed away at 89 years old, on Jan. 3, 2019.

Keith worked for many years as a surgeon at Langley Memorial Hospital, and was well-known in the community as one of the founding members of the Langley Community Music School.

A funeral service for Keith takes place this weekend on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the music school.

READ MORE: Dr. Keith Alexander Lamont

Keith, along with his wife Marilyn Lamont, Linda Bickerton-Ross, Leonard Woods, and Peter Ewart founded the LCMS in 1969.

The facility went up thanks to finances from Keith and Peter Ewart, and was then gifted to the City of Langley.

Marilyn shared that her husband was a “happy person who loved his work, loved his music, and loved his family.”

Keith and Marilyn met in Victoria B.C., where both sets of their parents lived.

After they met, Keith enrolled in medical school in Winnipeg, and the couple married the following summer.

“When he finished his residency we were flat broke of course,” explained Marilyn.

Following his studies, Keith travelled around for work and Marilyn explained her husband even went on to work as a surgeon at the Boston City hospital–a “well-know, and respected facility.”

Eventually the couple moved back to Canada where Keith furthered his surgical practice in Northern B.C., before settling in Langley.

After moving to Langley, Keith worked as a surgeon at Langley Memorial Hospital for 34 years, and retired in 2000.

“He was very good at it,” said Marilyn.

Fellow surgeons even commented on “how small an incision he could make to do an operation,” according to Marilyn.

In his spare time, Keith enjoyed running marathons, playing tennis, hiking, and camping.

After moving to Langley, Marilyn, who worked as a piano teacher, saw a need in Langley for a community space where students could have a “combined experience” of taking classes and performing together.

According to Marilyn, the LCMS started as a practice in her basement, until Keith suggested they needed a more permanent space.

“He bought and put up a pre-fabricated round building in the City Park with the City’s cooperation. We had a recital room there, teaching room, reception room, and kitchen,” explained Marilyn.

“I was the musician. He [Keith] loved music, and he used to play, but not seriously. He did take cello lessons for awhile and he used to practice when he got home from the hospital around midnight. Not too popular with his wife,” joked Marilyn.

Over time, the LCMS grew into a larger facility, and today the school is home to more than 900 students, thanks to Keith’s contributions.

Keith leaves behind his wife, four children, four grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Previous story
We want to see Langley through your lens

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley letter writer takes jabs at mayor’s jersey choice

A sports fan chides Langley City’s mayor for sporting an Oilers jersey in Canucks country.

LETTER: Local Liberal MP challenges letter writer’s facts on immigration

The local MP makes the distinction between asylum seekers, immigrants and refugees.

Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Dr. Keith Lamont’s funeral service is on Jan. 20 at the Langley Community Music School

VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

TV celebrity, author, and renowned entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson speaks truths about powerful women.

Aldergrove Kodiaks drown Whalers 6-3

Aldergrove Junior hockey team secure in PJHL playoffs spot next month

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Parents in this B.C. city can no longer opt kids out of class for personal beliefs

Change comes as part of ‘big overhaul’ of school district’s learning resources policy approved by board

BC Hydro scammers bilked customers out of nearly $45,000 in 2018

Nearly 2,000 people reported scams to the utility, as they continue to be more common

Good news: Peak flu season over in B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says that while peak season is over, rates remain high this time of year

Book a ride on a driverless shuttle in Surrey or Vancouver

Automated vehicle demos are being offered, as the two cities plan pilot projects with the shuttles

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Canadian international Derek Cornelius

Cornelius earned his first senior cap for Canada in September 2018

B.C. university students dumpster dive to shed light on food waste

Eating only from dumpsters, the students hope to raise money for food banks in Northern Canada

B.C. woman posts to Facebook after she and nephew reported missing for days

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

Most Read