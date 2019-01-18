Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Dr. Keith Lamont’s funeral service is on Jan. 20 at the Langley Community Music School

Dr. Keith Lamont was one of the founding members of the Langley Community Music School. Courtesy LCMS

A Langley philanthropist and doctor – Dr. Keith Lamont – passed away at 89 years old, on Jan. 3, 2019.

Keith worked for many years as a surgeon at Langley Memorial Hospital, and was well-known in the community as one of the founding members of the Langley Community Music School.

A funeral service for Keith takes place this weekend on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the music school.

Keith, along with his wife Marilyn Lamont, Linda Bickerton-Ross, Leonard Woods, and Peter Ewart founded the LCMS in 1969.

The facility went up thanks to finances from Keith and Peter Ewart, and was then gifted to the City of Langley.

Marilyn shared that her husband was a “happy person who loved his work, loved his music, and loved his family.”

Keith and Marilyn met in Victoria B.C., where both sets of their parents lived.

After they met, Keith enrolled in medical school in Winnipeg, and the couple married the following summer.

“When he finished his residency we were flat broke of course,” explained Marilyn.

Following his studies, Keith travelled around for work and Marilyn explained her husband even went on to work as a surgeon at the Boston City hospital–a “well-know, and respected facility.”

Eventually the couple moved back to Canada where Keith furthered his surgical practice in Northern B.C., before settling in Langley.

After moving to Langley, Keith worked as a surgeon at Langley Memorial Hospital for 34 years, and retired in 2000.

“He was very good at it,” said Marilyn.

Fellow surgeons even commented on “how small an incision he could make to do an operation,” according to Marilyn.

In his spare time, Keith enjoyed running marathons, playing tennis, hiking, and camping.

After moving to Langley, Marilyn, who worked as a piano teacher, saw a need in Langley for a community space where students could have a “combined experience” of taking classes and performing together.

According to Marilyn, the LCMS started as a practice in her basement, until Keith suggested they needed a more permanent space.

“He bought and put up a pre-fabricated round building in the City Park with the City’s cooperation. We had a recital room there, teaching room, reception room, and kitchen,” explained Marilyn.

“I was the musician. He [Keith] loved music, and he used to play, but not seriously. He did take cello lessons for awhile and he used to practice when he got home from the hospital around midnight. Not too popular with his wife,” joked Marilyn.

Over time, the LCMS grew into a larger facility, and today the school is home to more than 900 students, thanks to Keith’s contributions.

Keith leaves behind his wife, four children, four grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.