Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

Langley resident Danielle Warren purchased the lottery ticket from the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was a day like usual for Langley resident Danielle Warren. She was out in the community, shopping at the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street in Langley City.

When she passed the lottery stand, she made a “last-minute decision” to try her luck.

RELATED: Langley angler lands the big one – $500K in Lotto Max

“I scanned my ticket on the wall scanner, and my first thought was the machine was broken,” she said.

She had won a shared prize of $500,000 from the Lotto Max draw, and now the day became one to remember.

“I was in such disbelief I had to check three times if I really won,” Warren commented.

READ MORE: Langley man’s $500,000 lotto win ‘Extra’ special

Warren is now looking forward to her dream trip to Greece with her boyfriend and plans to search for a home.

“It feels unreal,” she said. “I’m shocked, excited and overwhelmed, but I’m thankful to be set up well for retirement.”

She purchased the lottery on June 3. So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max.

.

CommunityLotteryRoadtrip